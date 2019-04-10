Samsung announces Galaxy A80 with a rotating camera setup

2019 is the year of Samsung with the company revealing another intriguing smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A80 is interesting because when you’re trying to take a selfie the rear camera slides up and then rotates 180-degrees allowing it to work as both the selfie camera and the rear-facing shooter. This lets the A80 use a full display uninterrupted by any notches or hole punches.
The A80 sports a triple camera setup. Its main lens is a 48-megapixel f/2.0 camera, paired with an ultrawide angle 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a time of flight sensor.
The phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. Additionally, it includes a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The device comes in Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black.
Samsung is launching the Galaxy A80 on May 29th.
The South Korean company also announced that a taller handset called the Galaxy A70 earlier this year and it’s launching on April 26th. The A70 sports a waterdrop notch with a 6.7-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
This handset features an in-display fingerprint, a triple rear-facing shooter, with a 32-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an ultrawide 8-megapixel shooter. The A70 comes in coral, blue, black and white.
Samsung previously announced that it’s featuring its latest technologies in its A-series smartphones first, before putting it in its flagships. So it’s possible that the company might launch a future Galaxy Note or S series smartphone with a rotating camera.
It’s unclear if either these devices will launch in Canada, so we’ve reached out to Samsung.
Source: Samsung, Samsung (2)
