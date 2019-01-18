News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung to launch 10 Galaxy A series handsets in first half of 2019

Jan 18, 2019

12:36 PM EST

0 comments

samsung galaxy a5

Samsung will reportedly launch 10 new Galaxy A models in the first half of 2019.

According to SamMobile, the company plans to launch phones with the following model numbers: SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905.

SamMobile indicates that Samsung doesn’t plan to release each of the above handsets worldwide. In fact, the company will reportedly launch most of its new A-series handsets in Asian markets.

Samsung announced back in 2018 that it will launch new features on its Galaxy A smartphones. So far, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A9, the world’s first phone with four rear cameras, as well as the Galaxy A8s, features a punch-hole camera cutout.

Rumours also suggest that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A50 with an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and a 4,000mAh battery.

Similar to previous years, Samsung will likely launch at least one new A series smartphone in Canada.

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Sep 14, 2018

10:24 AM EST

Samsung’s upcoming smartphone may feature four cameras

News

Jan 16, 2019

9:49 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10+ benchmark leaks with Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM

SyrupCast

Jan 18, 2019

10:41 AM EST

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 189: Welcome to our bread baking overlords

News

Jan 17, 2019

11:00 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10+ allegedly spotted in the wild

Comments