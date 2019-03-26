Samsung announces Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch Infinity-U display

Samsung today announced the Galaxy A70 smartphone.
The South Korean company unveiled a 6.7-inch phone with an Infinity-U display and a 20:9 display ratio. It also has a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution.
The smartphone has a triple rear-facing camera setup with a 32-megapixel f/1.7 aperture main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. Additionally, the handset sports a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.
The device also features 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants with 128GB of storage, Android 9.0 Pie with One UI and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging. Further, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. Samsung has not said which processor is in this device.
Additionally, the device comes in black, blue, coral and white. Samsung typically launches at least one A-series smartphone in Canada and has yet to launch one in the country, so it’s possible the device will come here. The South Korean company has not revealed the pricing or availability of the A70 but will unveil more on April 10th during its ‘A Galaxy Event.’
