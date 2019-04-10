Best Buy Canada sale offers deep discounts on select PS4, Switch and Xbox games

Best Buy Canada is currently holding a flash sale on popular video games from Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft. Most of the titles are heavily discounted and sees savings of up to 60 percent off. The retailer notes the sale ends on April 11th for most games but there are some with an extended date of April 30th.
Below is a breakdown of what’s available:
PS4 Games on sale:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for $49.99 (Save $30)
- NBA 2K19 for $39.99 (Save $40)
- WWE 2K19 for $29.99 (Save $50)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour for $29.99 (Save $37)
- NieR: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Firewall: Zero Hour for PlayStation VR for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Bravo Team for PlayStation VR for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Carnival Games for $29.99 (Save $20)
- The Inpatient for PlayStation VR for $19.99 (Save $10)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection for $49.95 (Save $30)
- Eagle Flight for PlayStation VR for $29.99 (Save $30)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 for $19.99 (Save $20)
- Werewolves Within for PlayStation VR for $19.99 (Save $25)
- The Persistence for PlayStation VR for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Song of Memories for $49.99 (Save $10)
- Gal Gun 2 for $19.99 (Save $15)
- Punchline for $49.99 (Save $15)
Xbox Games on sale:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $49.99 (Save $30)
- NBA 2K19 $39.99 (Save $40)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $29.99 (Save $37)
- WWE 2K19 $29.99 (Save $50)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection $49.95 (Save $30)
- Carnival Games $29.99 (Save $20)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 $19.99 (Save $20)
- NA RECORE: STANDARD EDITION $74.98 (Save $11)
- Sonic Forces for $44.99 (Save $25)
Nintendo Switch games on sale:
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for $49.99 (Save 30)
- Carnival Games for $29.99 (Save $20)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 for $19.99 (Save $20)
- NBA 2K19 for $39.99 (Save $40)
- Gal Gun 2 for $49.99 (Save $15)
Source: Best Buy Canada
