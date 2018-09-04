Samsung midrange smartphones to sport new features before flagships

Mid-range devices from Samsung could soon become a lot more exciting.
In an interview with CNBC, Samsung mobile head DJ Koh said the tech giant will push new features to mid-range devices like its upcoming Galaxy A refresh before filtering them out to high-end devices like the Galaxy S10.
“In the past, I brought the new technology and differentiation to the flagship model and then moved to the mid-end. But I have changed my strategy from this year to bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end,” Koh said in his interview with CNBC.
He went on to tell the news agency that the new strategy is a reaction to a downturn in global smartphone sales. The hope is to attract more millennial consumers, as well.
Previous rumours indicate that Samsung Galaxy A handset will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, before Samsung’s S series smartphones. Additionally, the 2019 Galaxy A will reportedly also include a triple-rear facing camera.
Source: CNBC
Comments