Netflix Canada to add final four Harry Potter films in February

Netflix Canada is about to get a lot more magical.
The streaming giant has confirmed that the final four Harry Potter films will be making their way to Netflix Canada on February 1st.
This means that witches and wizards will be able to watch Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 right at the start of the new month.
you guys have been asking for them and they're finally coming …
… the final four Harry Potter movies arrive on Feb 1.
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) January 23, 2019
Interestingly, Netflix Canada confirmed in a subsequent tweet that the first four Harry Potter films — The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire — were unable to be added due to “territorial licensing.” It’s currently unclear which territory has the rights to stream these movies, however.
If you ever wanted to watch the last half of the Harry Potter franchise only (and arguably the better half) and not the first half due to territorial licensing, then boy are you in for a treat!
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) January 23, 2019
Still, being able to stream at least half of the series is still sure to make a lot of Wizarding World fans happy, given that they’ve been requesting the Harry Potter films on Netflix Canada for a while now. Netflix Canada actually shot down hopes of any Harry Potter films coming to the service in August 2018, so this is a particularly welcome surprise.
It’s worth noting that Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first entry in the five-film Harry Potter prequel series, is also available on Netflix Canada.
For all of the Netflix content hitting the service in February, follow this link.
