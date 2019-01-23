Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2019

Jan 23, 2019

11:14 AM EST

0 comments

Netflix app

In February, Netflix Canada is set to get The Lego Batman Movie, Schindler’s List, Dating Around and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & 2 as well as Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Netflix no longer provides a list of which titles are available to download, though most Netflix Originals can be downloaded for offline viewing.

February 1st

February 2nd

  • Bordertown: season 2 [Netflix Original]
  • Romance is Bonus Book [Netflix Original](streaming every Saturday)

February 3rd

February 5th

  • Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner [Netflix Original]
  • Shameless: season 8

February 6th

  • Battleship
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Leap Year
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 8th

  • ¡Nailed It! México [Nettflix Original]
  • El árbol de la sangre [Netflix Film]
  • High Flying Bird [Netflix Film]
  • Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History [Netflix Original]
  • One Day at a Time: season 3 [Netflix Original]
  • ReMasted: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke [Netflix Original]
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: season [Netflix Original]
  • Unauthorized Living [Netflix Original]

February 9th

  • The Break: season 2 [Netflix Original]

February 10th

  • Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine [Netflix Original]

February 14th

  • Dating Around [Netflix Original]
  • Dirty John [Netflix Original]
  • Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho [Netflix Original]

February 15th

  • Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
  • The Breaker Upperers [Netflix Film]
  • The Departed
  • The Dragon Prince: season 2 [Netflix Original]
  • The Town
  • The Umbrella Academy [Netflix Original]
  • Yucatan [Netflix Film]

February 20th

  • Kong: Skull Island

February 21st

  • Gomorrah: season 2
  • The Drug King [Netflix Original]

February 22nd

  • Chef’s Table: volume 6 [Netflix Original]
  • Firebrand [Netflix Original]
  • Go! Vive a tu manera [Netflix Original]
  • Paddleton [Netflix Film]
  • Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) [Netflix Film]
  • Rebellion: season 2 [Netflix Original]
  • Suburra: season 2 [Netflix Original]
  • The Big Family Cooking Showdown: season 2 [Netflix Original]
  • The Photographer of Mauthausen [Netflix Film]

February 25th

  • Van Helsing: season 3 [Netflix Original]

February 26th

February 28th

  • Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey
  • PAW Patrol: season 3

What’s Leaving Netflix

  • 8 Mile (02/01/19)
  • Batman vs Robin (02/01/19)
  • The King’s Speech (02/01/19)
  • Cloverfield (02/05/19)
  • Sharknado (02/06/19)
  • Ella Enchanted (02/15/19)
  • Scream 4 (02/15/19)

Related Articles

Resources

Dec 24, 2018

2:26 PM EST

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January

Resources

Dec 12, 2018

11:03 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2019

News

Jan 22, 2019

2:31 PM EST

Netflix joins the Motion Picture Association of America [Update]

News

Jan 22, 2019

4:54 PM EST

You can now share what you’re watching on Netflix through Instagram’s Story feature

Comments