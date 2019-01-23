Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2019

In February, Netflix Canada is set to get The Lego Batman Movie, Schindler’s List, Dating Around and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & 2 as well as Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Netflix no longer provides a list of which titles are available to download, though most Netflix Originals can be downloaded for offline viewing.
February 1st
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Dear Ex [Netflix Film]
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day [Netflix Original]
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Horrible Bosses
- Nightflyers [Netflix Original]
- Nocturnal Animals
- Russian Doll [Netflix Original]
- Schindler’s List
- Shrek
- Siempre bruja [Netflix Original]
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Road to El Dorado
- U-571
- Velvet Buzzsaw
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor
February 2nd
- Bordertown: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- Romance is Bonus Book [Netflix Original](streaming every Saturday)
February 3rd
February 5th
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner [Netflix Original]
- Shameless: season 8
February 6th
- Battleship
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Leap Year
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
February 8th
- ¡Nailed It! México [Nettflix Original]
- El árbol de la sangre [Netflix Film]
- High Flying Bird [Netflix Film]
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History [Netflix Original]
- One Day at a Time: season 3 [Netflix Original]
- ReMasted: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke [Netflix Original]
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: season [Netflix Original]
- Unauthorized Living [Netflix Original]
February 9th
- The Break: season 2 [Netflix Original]
February 10th
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine [Netflix Original]
February 14th
- Dating Around [Netflix Original]
- Dirty John [Netflix Original]
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho [Netflix Original]
February 15th
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers [Netflix Film]
- The Departed
- The Dragon Prince: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- The Town
- The Umbrella Academy [Netflix Original]
- Yucatan [Netflix Film]
February 20th
- Kong: Skull Island
February 21st
- Gomorrah: season 2
- The Drug King [Netflix Original]
February 22nd
- Chef’s Table: volume 6 [Netflix Original]
- Firebrand [Netflix Original]
- Go! Vive a tu manera [Netflix Original]
- Paddleton [Netflix Film]
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) [Netflix Film]
- Rebellion: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- Suburra: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- The Photographer of Mauthausen [Netflix Film]
February 25th
- Van Helsing: season 3 [Netflix Original]
February 26th
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: season 3B [Netflix Original]
February 28th
- Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey
- PAW Patrol: season 3
What’s Leaving Netflix
- 8 Mile (02/01/19)
- Batman vs Robin (02/01/19)
- The King’s Speech (02/01/19)
- Cloverfield (02/05/19)
- Sharknado (02/06/19)
- Ella Enchanted (02/15/19)
- Scream 4 (02/15/19)
