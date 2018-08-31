News
PREVIOUS|

Harry Potter series is sadly not coming to Netflix Canada

Netflix ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ give The O.C.

Aug 31, 2018

12:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Harry Potter

Sorry Wizards and Muggles alike, the Harry Potter movie series is not coming to Netflix Canada.

The streaming giant’s official Netflix Canada Twitter account tweeted out sad news.

I’m not sure what prompted Netflix Canada to tweet about the series, but in its usual style, the social media team at Netflix Canada made sure to have some fun.

The tweet led to several humorous responses, including this one, as well as calls for Netflix to add The O.C. to its catalogue.

Get on that, Netflix. In this, the darkest of timelines, I think we can all agree that we need to relive the first Ryan and Marissa kissed.

Source: Netflix

Related Articles

News

Aug 31, 2018

1:52 PM EDT

Calgary hospital first in Canada to use virtual reality to treat pain

News

Aug 31, 2018

1:34 PM EDT

Nintendo’s NES Classic available again at Best Buy

News

Aug 31, 2018

12:30 PM EDT

Dolby Vision HDR support for video is coming to the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

News

Aug 31, 2018

12:05 PM EDT

Do Not Track will soon be the default for Firefox users

Comments