News
PREVIOUS|

Are you interested in the latest fad of colourful gradient smartphones?

Nov 25, 2018

2:06 PM EST

0 comments

Over the past year, Huawei and OnePlus have launched smartphones that feature colourful gradients.

Huawei released a ‘Twilight’ P20 and Mate 20 Pro with a gradient of colours ranging from purple to blue, as well as a P20 model that features a mixture of gold and pink tones. Meanwhile, OnePlus launched the ‘Thunder Purple’ OnePlus 6T with a gradient from black to purple.

Huawei also sells a gasoline and pearl white variant of the P20 Pro in markets outside of North America.

Similarly, Samsung released the Galaxy A9 in a ‘Lemonade Blue’ colour variant that features a mix of yellow and blue tones.

What’s more, next year Samsung is reportedly planning to release its tenth anniversary Galaxy S10 in a variety of colours, including a few that feature colour gradients.

What do you think of these flashy variants?

Let us know in the comments in below if you’re interested in smartphones that feature flashy colour gradients. If you are, let us know what colour you’d like to see next.

Related Articles

News

Nov 6, 2018

6:36 PM EST

Apple issues new version of iOS 12.1 for iPhone XR

News

Nov 4, 2018

5:09 PM EST

Here’s all of October’s major tech device announcements

News

Nov 19, 2018

9:50 AM EST

Apple reportedly cuts production orders for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Reviews

Sep 10, 2018

7:00 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, six months later

Comments