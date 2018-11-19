The latest Galaxy S10 rumour indicates that the phone will launch in black, white, yellow and green.
The leak, from SamMobile, also suggests that not all four colours will be available in all markets and that some of the variants will feature a gradient similar to the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T.
SamMobile also claims that the Galaxy S10+ will feature a 6.44-inch display panel. Meanwhile, the smaller device will sport a 5.8-inch screen. As previously rumoured, the premium models will use an in-display fingerprint while the budget variant will not. Other leaks indicate the budget phone will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The budget variant is to sport 64GB of internal storage.
Additionally, the foldable smartphone, the Galaxy F, will come in silver and black and feature up to 512GB of internal storage.
A previous leak from OnLeaks indicated the phone will also launch in red and blue, those it’s unclear if that is still the case.
Source: SamMobile
Comments