The OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is out now, and it’s stunning [Gallery]

OnePlus is having an exceptional year with both the OnePlus 6 and 6T releasing to primarily positive reviews, with many complimenting the phones on their unique design.
The Chinese manufacturer has done it again with the brand new Thunder Purple variant of the 6T.
The phone still uses the same design principles as the Mirrored Black version of the 6 and 6T. This means that it still has that stunning S-curve that arcs along that back of the phone when the light hits it.
Since the Phone has the S-curve, it looks like OnePlus used the same multilayer glass design on this colour variant — and it pays off.
The phone isn’t a straight purple like Samsung’s Lavender phones, instead, it features a gradient that shifts from black to purple as you look down the phone.
The gradient combined with the S-curve helps the device stand out in a crowded phone market, not to mention against the other purple phones of 2018. I’m looking at you Mate 20 Pro and Galaxy S9.
OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lou describes the phone as “like a thunderstorm on a summer night,” and I agree. There is something about the phone that seems understated yet powerful, even if it is just a new colour.
In my opinion, this is the most attractive phone OnePlus has ever made, even surpassing the incredibly handsome Silk White OnePlus 6 that released in June.
The only drawbacks come in the form of fingerprint smudges, and this all glass phone picks up a lot of them.
The Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T goes on sale November 15th for $769 CAD and comes with 128GB of storage.
If you’re still on the fence about the phone, check out MobileSyrup’s review of the 6T to see how it stacks up against 2018’s other flagships.
Comments