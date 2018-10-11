News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung unveils Galaxy A9 with four rear-facing cameras and up to 8GB of RAM

Oct 11, 2018

9:21 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung has unveiled the phone with 4x the fun, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2o18). The smartphone features four cameras on its rear, as leaked yesterday, and one selfie shooter.

The handset also sports a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,220-pixel resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, up to 8GB of RAM a 3,800mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, 128GB of expandable storage and Android 8.0 Oreo.

As leaked by Evan Blass yesterday, the device uses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, a 24-megapixel camera with a f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with a f/2.2 aperture.

Meanwhile, on the front, the phone features a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.o aperture.

The phone comes in ‘Lemonade Blue’, ‘Caviar Black’, and ‘Bubblegum Pink’. Samsung is selling the device for €599 ($903 CAD) in the European market. We’ve reached out to Samsung to see if the A9 is coming to Canada, but it’s quite unlikely.

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

Oct 10, 2018

5:19 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE now available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada

News

Oct 11, 2018

10:34 AM EDT

Samsung Mobile U.S.’ Twitter account disses the Pixel 3 XL’s notch

News

Dec 23, 2015

4:46 PM EDT

Samsung officially unveils the 6-inch Galaxy A9

News

Oct 10, 2018

1:16 PM EDT

Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy A device with four rear-facing cameras

Comments