News
Huawei P20, P20 pro getting two new colours

The P20 Pro is receiving two leather variants

Aug 31, 2018

8:30 AM EDT

0 comments

Chinese device manufacturer Huawei has announced two new colours for its P20 series of smartphones.

Dubbed ‘Morpho Aurora’ and ‘Pearl White,’ Huawei said that both hues are inspired by nature.

The Morpho Aurora gradient colour scheme is reportedly based on the Morpho genus of butterflies, while the Pearl White colour scheme is, of course, based off of nacre, or mother of pearl.

Admittedly, both colours are rather dazzling to behold, especially when observed in a bright room or on a sunny day.

In addition to the two new colour schemes, Huawei also announced limited edition black leather and brown leather variations of the Huawei P20 Pro.

The real leather smartphones are more professional than the gradient colour schemes and the soft, supple leather transforms the P20 Pro into an extremely comfortable device to hold.

Though present in this image, none of these devices are powered by Huawei’s newly announced Kirin 980 processor.

Huawei didn’t share pricing or availability information at its IFA 2018 preview event for journalists. This story will be updated with additional information once that becomes available.

