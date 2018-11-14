News
Sonos unveils Black Friday deals, $30 discount off Sonos One speaker

Sonos will discount its Sonos Beam by $60 and its Sub by $150

Nov 14, 2018

1:49 PM EST

U.S.-based audio hardware company Sonos has unveiled its 2018 Black Friday deals, offering discounts on the company’s Sonos One speaker, Sonos Beam soundbar and Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer.

Between November 22nd, 2018 and November 26th, 2018, consumers will be able to purchase the Sonos One for $219 CAD, the Sonos Beam for $439 CAD and the Sonos Sub for $749 CAD.

The discounted prices represent $30, $60 and $150 in savings, respectively.

MobileSyrup‘s Ted Kritsonis had a chance to review the Sonos One and the Sonos Beam.

He praised the Sonos One, noting that the speaker’s “full breadth of features will be realized once Sonos rolls out Google Home and AirPlay 2 support in 2018.”

In contrast, Ted was less keen on the Sonos Beam, writing that consumers who don’t care about a soundbar with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri should “pay more for the [Sonos] Playbase or [Sonos] Playbar, or consider something comparable from another vendor.”

“Otherwise, the Beam is easy to appreciate, even if it does play it safe on the audio side,” wrote Ted, in his Sonos Beam review.

