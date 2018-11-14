Uber introduces new rewards program for loyal customers

Uber is launching a rewards program for loyal customers.
Customers who use Uber’s ride-hailing service and Uber Eats can earn points on every dollar they spend.
Those points unlock four reward tiers with perks and benefits users can enjoy: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.
Uber plans to bring its rewards program to its other mobility offerings like bikes and scooters as well. For now, Uber Rewards is just for Uber and Uber Eats, however.
Signing up for the program is free, and it’s quite simple to use. Once enrolled, you’ll earn points for eligible dollars spent.
UberPOOL and Uber Eats gain one point per dollar; UberX, XL, Select and WAV earn two points per dollar; and Uber Black and Black SUV earn three points per dollar.
However, Uber sets a limit on the earnings. Users only have six months to earn a reward tier before the points reset. Once you reach a reward level, you’ll keep those rewards for the rest of the earning period and the next six months as well.
The perks for each tier
Once a user earns 500 points, they’ll advance from Blue to Gold; 2,500 points moves them to Platinum; and 7,500 points would bring you up to Diamond.
Uber Rewards members will see $5 of Uber Cash added to their wallet for every 500 points earned, regardless of membership level. Users can spend Uber Cash on rides and Uber Eats.
Gold members can cancel and rebook an eligible Uber trip within 15 minutes and have the cancellation fee refunded. Additionally, Gold members get priority support from Uber’s support agents.
Platinum members get all the Gold benefits along with the ability to price protect a route. This locks in lower prices between places on an UberX, even during traffic or busy times. Further, Platinum members get priority pickups from most airports.
Finally, Diamond members get all of the other benefits along with premium support, dedicated phone support and 24/7 response times from Uber’s most experienced customer support agents.
Uber will also provide surprise, complimentary upgrades from UberX to premium services like Uber Black. Platinum members will gain access to an ‘UberX Diamond’ option in the app that gives access to highly-rated drivers.
Diamond members receive no delivery fee on three Uber Eats orders every six months.
For now, Uber is limiting the rollout to nine U.S. cities and will roll out to all U.S. riders and then other countries in the following months.
You can sign-up on the company’s waitlist to be the first to know when Uber Rewards comes to your area.
When you sign up for Uber Rewards, your last six months of Uber and Uber Eats will count towards your membership level.
In other words, when the program comes north of the border, you could join automatically at Gold, Platinum or Diamond.
