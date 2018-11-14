eBay Canada doesn’t want you to wait until Black Friday and wants you to “Stop Comparing, Start Shopping.”
Following its competitors — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Staples — eBay Canada is offering some decent discounts on some of the latest tech. In addition, the massive online retailer is reminding Canadians that it price matches, and in some cases, beats BestBuy.ca, Walmart.ca or Amazon.ca.
Here’s a summary of what you can score:
- Apple AirPods for $179.99 (Save 18%)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Laptop, 256GB for $1,629.99 (save 17%)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ (256 GB, Intel Core i5 8th Gen. 3.8GHz for $1,989.99 (Save 17%)
- Apple Iphone Xs 64/256 GB for $1,349.99
- Apple iPad 5th Gen 2017 9.7 in Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB for $319.99 (Save 47%)
- Nebula Mars Lite Portable Cinema, Home Theater for $449.99 (Save 47%)
- Google Pixel XL – 32GB for $359.99 (Save 28%)
- Samsung Gear S2 R735 Fitness Smartwatch for $164.99 (Save 45%)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for $269.99 (Save 66%)
- Beats by Dr.Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Solo for $249.99 (save 24%)
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB for $749.99 (Save 6%)
- MacBook Pro 13 (Intel Core i7/16GB/1TB/Touch Bar,ID) for $2,879.99 (Save 23%)
- Apple HomePod Voice Assistant Smart Speaker Space Gray for $354.99 (Save 21%)
- Apple iPad mini 4 128GB, Wi-Fi, 7.9in for $414.99 (Save 24%)
- LG OLED55C8PUA 55″ 2160p 4K HDR OLED Internet TV foer $1,929.99 (Save 44%)
- Canon EOS Rebel SL2 with 18-55mm Digital SLR for $554.99 (Save 34%)
- LG ThinQ Home Audio Theater Speaker for $179.99 (Save 28%)
- LG OLED65C8PUA 65″ 2018 4K HDR OLED Internet TV for $2,749.99 (Save $38%)
- Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ 44 mm Space Gray Aluminum Case for $524.99 (Save 7%)
- iRobot i715020 Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $749.99 (Save 16%)
- Fitbit ALTA HR Fitness Wristband Small for $129.99
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $249.99
Source: eBay Canada
