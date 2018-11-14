News
eBay Canada goes live with early Black Friday tech deals

Nov 14, 2018

1:13 PM EST

eBay

eBay Canada doesn’t want you to wait until Black Friday and wants you to “Stop Comparing, Start Shopping.”

Following its competitors — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Staples — eBay Canada is offering some decent discounts on some of the latest tech. In addition, the massive online retailer is reminding Canadians that it price matches, and in some cases, beats BestBuy.ca, Walmart.ca or Amazon.ca.

Here’s a summary of what you can score:

Source: eBay Canada

