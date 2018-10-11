Walmart Canada modernizing its stores to appeal to online shoppers

Walmart’s Canadian arm has announced plans to renovate 23 stores in an effort to better appeal to a wider variety of customers.
The retail giant is focusing on creating an “omi-channel experience” that aims to better meld its online and offline shopping offerings, according to the company.
To mix the two forms of shopping, Walmart is adding dedicated parking spots for an online grocery pickup — something specific stores across the country already feature — and some in-store areas dedicated to online orders. It’s not exactly clear what these zones will be, but Walmart’s press release says that they’ll “help facilitate the interaction between Walmart Canada’s e-commerce and bricks and mortar operations.”
As part of the modernization, the stores will be equipped with wider aisles, a new colour palette and signage. Some locations are getting an updated storefront as well.
Further, specific stores will also be updated to be more diverse with more global food options.
The company is slowly making an effort to modernize its operations. Walmart recently brokered a deal with Instacart related to home delivery, and now the company is positioning its stores to be more helpful for customers who shop online.
Ontario Stores being renovated
- Ajax
- Barrie North
- Brampton North
- Burlington
- Guelph North
- Kitchener West
- Ottawa Barrhaven
- Richmond Hill North
- Thunder Bay
- Wasaga Beach
- Windsor East
Alberta
- Edmonton Capilano
- Okotoks
- Olds
- Red Deer
British Columbia
- Cowichan Valley
- New Westminster
Manitoba
- Winnipeg Polo Park
Newfoundland
- Mount Pearl
- St. John’s Aberdeen
- St. John’s Kelsey
Quebec
- Mascoushe
- Sait-Hyacinthe
Source: Walmart Canada
Comments