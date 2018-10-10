Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy A device with four rear-facing cameras

Samsung is set to soon hold its ‘A Galaxy Event,’ where the company will unveil its new Galaxy A smartphone. However, that hasn’t prevented leaker Evan Blass from revealing the handset’s main attraction before the event.
While LG and Huawei show off their handsets with three-rear facing cameras, Samsung will take this trend one step further.
Blass’ leak indicates that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A device rumoured to be called the Galaxy A9, will feature four cameras on the rear.
Blass’ photo details that the phone will sport an 8-megapixel Ultra Wide Camera with a f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree lens, a 10-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture with up to 2x Optical Zoom, a 24-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture and ‘Live Focus.’
As is typical for the midrange Samsung Galaxy A series devices, the A9 will feature a Snapdragon 660 processor, a 3,720mAh battery and a 6.38-inch display, according to report.
Samsung will hold its “A Galaxy Event” October 11th at 5am ET/2am PT. Similar to many other Galaxy A handsets, the Galaxy A9 likely won’t be released in Canada. The last Galaxy A device to make its way to Canada was the A8 in early 2018.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
