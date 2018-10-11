Razer launches $1,100 CAD Razer Phone 2

On Wednesday night, Razer announced the Razer Phone 2, the successor to the company’s original smartphone effort.
At first glance, the new handset looks nearly identical to its predecessor. However, Razer has added a number of much-needed improvements to the original Razer Phone formula.
To start, the phone features Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 845. The processor is supported by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, Razer says it has redesigned the handset’s thermal management system, adding a new “vapor chamber”, to improve heat management.
Other new features include support for inductive charging, IP67 water and dust-resistance and a new dual rear-facing camera system that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX sensor with wide-angle lens and optical image stabilization, as well as a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens for 2x zoom functionality. In terms of the camera’s software, Razer notes it camera app includes a new portrait mode, new beauty mode, improved panorama mode, as well as a variety of low-light improvements.
The Razer Phone’s signature 5.7-inch 120Hz display is back. However, this time it’s 50 percent brighter, featuring a maximum brightness of 580 nits. As before, it’s a QHD resolution panel with 16:9 aspect ratio.
Alongside the Razer Phone 2, Razer is launching its own wireless charging stand. Like the company’s keyboards, the new Chroma charging base station includes an LED light which the user can adjust to their liking.
On the software front, the Razer Phone 2 ships with Android 8.1 and Razer’s new Cortex Mobile software. The app highlights games that are compatible with the Razer Phone 2’s unique hardware, as well as optimizes them for use with the phone.
Razer also notes that it’s working with PUBG Corporation, the studio behind popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, to optimize the title for the Razer Phone 2.
To top it all off, the phone comes with Nova Launcher Prime pre-installed.
The Razer Phone 2 will start shipping on October 22nd. It costs $1,099.99 in Canada. At launch, it’s available in a single “Mirror Black” colour. Later in the year, the company plans to make the device available in a matte ‘Satin’ finish. Pre-order the device via the source link below.
Source: Razer
