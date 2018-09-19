Samsung to launch four Galaxy S10 variants in 2019: report

A dive into the Samsung Galaxy S9+’s Android Pie update firmware reveals four upcoming Galaxy S10 models.
According to the folks at XDA Developers, who scoured through the S9+’s firmware, there are four S10 models on the way, codenamed – ‘beyond0,’ ‘beyond1,’ ‘beyond2,’ and ‘beyond2 5G.
The coding also suggests that both the Exynos and Qualcomm S10+ versions also feature 5G capabilities.
The handset Samsung handset codenamed ‘beyond0’ will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch display, side mounted fingerprint scanner and a single rear-facing camera. The beyond1 is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch display with a dual rear-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. T
he beyond2 is tipped to feature a 6.44-inch display, dual front-facing camera and triple rear-facing camera with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the beyond2 5G is to be the same as the beyond2 except it will support a 5G capable modem.
Samsung is expected to reveal itsS10 handsets at Mobile World Congress 2019. It’s unclear, however, if all four phones will make an appearance or if Samsung will do a phased launch.
Source: XDA Developer
