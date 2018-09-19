Apple ups iPhone XR manufacturing orders, expects higher sales: report

According to reports from Apple’s supply chain sources, the company is already ramping up manufacturing orders for the iPhone XR.
Despite the new phone not being available until later this year, Apple is expecting higher sales than it initially forecast.
According to DigiTimes, the supply chain is expected to ramp up to 20 million units in October.
Furthermore, that amount of shipments is expected to continue into early 2019.
Supply chain sources also said that about 50 percent of Apple’s orders for new phones are for the XR.
On top of this, sources indicated that the iPhone XS and XS Max would maintain a shipment rate of 4-5 million units per month. In that case, the XS and XS Max would account for 20 percent of new iPhone shipments.
With those kinds of numbers, it looks like previous estimates were right. The iPhone XR was previously expected to total half of shipped iPhones. Furthermore, Apple’s XS, XS Max and XR were expected to pass 85 million shipments by the end of 2018.
It appears Apple is on track to meet that expectation.
