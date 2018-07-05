Samsung to reveal Galaxy X at CES and S10 at MWC: report

Ice Universe a leaker who often tweets about Samsung devices, just revealed the release dates for two of Samsung’s most anticipated handsets, the Samsung Galaxy X and S10.
In four words, Ice Universe has answered two of the most anticipated questions for Samsung lovers. Expect Samsung to reveal Galaxy X at Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in January and to reveal the S10 at Mobile World Congress a month later.
CES2019：Galaxy X
MWC2019：Galaxy S10
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2018
And while this news is interesting, reading it now it feels a tad obvious.
While Samsung doesn’t always reveal its S series in February, it did this year. A later release date is definitely plausible, however, the S10 is supposed to be a significant upgrade in comparison to the Galaxy S9. This means that it would make sense for Samsung to want to steal the show.
As for the South Korean tech giant revealing the Galaxy X at CES, the show happens to be the place where manufacturers show off prototype smartphones or other, sometimes odd tech gadgets.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature an under display fingerprint sensor and to get rid of its iris scanner in favour of 3D sensing technology. Meanwhile, the Galaxy X is tipped to sport a flexible battery that’ll range from 3,000mAh to 6,000mAh and may bend in the middle, similar to a flip phone.
While the leak seems likely very accurate, take it with a grain of salt until Samsung officially reveals either device.
Source: Ice Universe
