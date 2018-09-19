Google gives up control of AMP, switches to open governance

Google’s giving up control of its controversial Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) project. Instead of one person leading all of AMP, the project will look to three councils to steer the project.
The new open governance model will see decision making power shift from current tech lead Malte Ubl to a Technical Steering Committee (TSC). The TSC includes representatives from companies that committed resources to build AMP.
Interestingly, Google says that 78 percent of AMP contributors come from other companies. There are a total of 710 contributors as well.
Furthermore, Google feels that no company should sit on the TSC with more than a third of the seats.
Along with the TSC, AMP will have an Advisory Committee. AMP’s constituencies will make up this committee, and it will advise the TSC.
The Washington Post, AliExpress, eBay, Cloudflare and others have agreed to join the Advisory Council.
Finally, Working Groups will oversee certain aspects of AMP, instead of the informal teams AMP has now. Furthermore, those Working Groups will have a pipeline for input and a well-defined decision-making process.
Google eventually hopes to turn AMP into a foundation, something like the Linux Foundation.
Overall, its a good move for AMP. Hopefully, this can put some distance between AMP and Google, which may make the service more appealing.
Additionally, it could give AMP room to breathe and improve outside of Google’s control.
Source: AMP Via: Android Police
