While no carrier has formally launched a consumer-facing 5G network, it appears that South Korean electronics giant Samsung is looking to the future with a 5G-capable Galaxy S10+ smartphone.
According to a report from South Korea’s the Bell, Samsung is working on a version of the as-of-yet unannounced Galaxy S10+ smartphone that will be able to connect to 5G networks.
The 5G-capable device will feature the same internal specs as the Galaxy S10+, with the chief distinction being the presence of a 5G modem.
The Bell reports that Samsung only plans on launching a small number of 5G-capable S10+ devices.
Samsung recently announced the Exynos Modem 5100, which packs both 5G and 4G antennas into a single chip. However, it’s unclear if Samsung plans on using the Modem 5100 with the rumoured 5G S10+.
If the rumours are true, it won’t be the first time that Samsung launches a device specifically designed to connect with future-facing networks.
The company released the Galaxy S4 Active LTE-A in December 2013. That phone was specifically designed to connect to LTE-A networks in South Korea and provide users with access to download speeds well beyond those achieved by regular LTE networks.
It’s expected that Samsung will use CES 2019 to unveil its Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones.
Source: The Bell
