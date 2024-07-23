Deadpool gives Ryan Reynolds to Tim Hortons in new Canadian ad

The latest ad for Deadpool & Wolverine might be its most Canadian yet.

In a new video posted to Tim Hortons’ YouTube channel, Deadpool can be seen sitting on a couch with a comfy tartan robe and a cup of the iconic Canadian coffee.

“Hey Canada, thank you for coming over. I just want to let you all know that now that my movie’s done and in theatres July 26th, I’m giving you back Ryan Reynolds,” says Deadpool. (Naturally, the Vancouver-born actor himself plays Deadpool in the ad.) “Tim Hortons asked if he could do some stuff with them, and since I have no use for him anymore, I agreed.”

He goes on to warn everyone that Reynolds was “sucked pretty dry” during the production and marketing of the film, but some of Tim’s coffee — which he calls “delicious nectar” — will “perk him right up.”

Of course, many will likely disagree with Tim’s coffee being “delicious,” but it’s otherwise exactly the sort of mix between meta and Canadian that you’d expect from Reynolds.

Now, let’s just hope Reynolds can help bring Alpha Flight to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for even more Canadian goodness.

Image credit: Tim Hortons

Source: Tim Hortons