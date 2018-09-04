Samsung to launch foldable smartphone this year: report

Samsung is set to finally unveil its long-in-development foldable device later this year, according to an interview CNBC conducted with the CEO of the company’s mobile division, DJ Koh.
That said, Koh didn’t get into specifics about the handset. However, he spoke to CNBC about the thinking that went into the design of the smartphone-tablet hybrid.
Koh mentioned that Samsung wanted the tablet and smartphone modes to function differently.
He goes on to note that there needs to be a different experience between using the device in tablet and smartphone mode or consumers won’t be interested in the hybrid product.
According to the South Korean tech giant’s CEO, each feature and innovation needs to have a purpose consumers understand. Kuo gives the example of the stylus featured in his company’s Note devices and the ‘Infinity Display’ included in a multitude of its handsets.
Additionally, Koh hinted that Samsung might reveal more about the foldable device at the company’s upcoming developer conference in November.
Kuo didn’t reveal an exact date for when Samsung will launch the smartphone-tablet hybrid.
