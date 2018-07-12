News
Tim Hortons starts testing delivery service in Vancouver, Ottawa and Edmonton

Delivery fee is massive at $3.45

Jul 12, 2018

1:53 PM EDT

Tim Hortons, which some call the greatest place on Earth, is getting better.

While the recent overhaul of its iOS and Android app brought with it the ability for customers to skip the line and order ahead, delivery is something that has been on the wish list of many loyal addicts for years.

Tim Hortons has started testing delivery with Skip The Dishes in three Canadian cities: Vancouver, Ottawa and Edmonton. If the test locations are well-received, the company will offer delivery in other cities in the coming months.

While this is great progress, the cost of delivery is $3.45, which is roughly the cost of two coffees.

Alex Macedo, president of Tim Hortons, said, “I think we came in with a mindset that we have to listen to our guests and adapt to their changing needs.”

Source: CP

