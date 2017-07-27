Tim Hortons mobile order and pay iOS and Android app now available

Tim Hortons has caught up to technology it promised 3-years ago and officially launched its mobile order and pay option.
Available on iOS and Android, Tim Hortons now allows the millions of loyal patrons to order and pay for their beverage, baked good and meal ahead of time and skip the line. Or, for those inclined to enjoy the surrounding of Tim Hortons, you can select the ‘dine in’ button.
Those interested can download the new Tim Hortons app and peruse through its menu items from coffee, teas, cold drinks, sandwiches, donuts, danishes, croissants, and save favourites for quicker ordering. You’ll need to login using Facebook, Google or your email.
In addition, since it’s a staggered rollout, the app will brings up nearby locations that support the mobile order and pay option.
To enable payments, you simply add in your credit card (or your TimsCard) and you’ll receive receipts with a detailed history. In addition, payments are completed in-app (Apple Pay but not Android Pay).
Tim Hortons also notes that you can “enjoy the deliciousness of Tim Hortons just the way you like it with targeted offers and promotions catered to your needs.”
The Android version runs OS 5.0 and up, while iOS requires iOS 9.2 or higher.
