On Thursday, AppleÂ announced a refresh to its MacBook Pro line of laptops. What you may have missed is that the company has also stopped selling the 2015 MacBook Pro.
The 2015 MacBook Pro was the last laptop in the Pro line to feature an HDMI port and a full-sized SD Card reader. The old Pro also included USB Type-A ports and Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging connector.
With the 2015 Pro out of the picture, the MacBook Air is now the last portable Mac that features a SD Card reader, USB-A ports and MagSafe charger.
It’s not necessarily the most consumer-friendly move from the company since everyone will have to buy adapters and dongles, but it’s one that’s been a long time coming.
Since Apple released the MacBook in 2015, the company has been stripping ports out of the MacBook Pro line of computers as well. Depending on the model, the current MacBook Pro feature twos to four USB-C ports and a headphone jack.
Leading us to today’s announcement where the laptops again feature two or four USB-C ports and a headphone jack. This move is sure to ruffle some feathers but Apple knows its consumer base will most likely begrudgingly accept the lack of port options and connect things wirelessly or buy dongles.
To reminisce at the specs of the older computer check out Apple’s technical specifications page for the 2015 MacBook Pro here.
