Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition, says report

Korean publication The Bell is reporting that Samsung will ditch its current iris scanner technology in favour of an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for the Galaxy S10.
The South Korean company will invest in an Israeli-based firm called Mantis Vision to develop 3D facial recognition technology.
The 3D facial recognition should be faster and more accurate than the company’s existing iris tech.
Further, the phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor may also double as a sensor for blood pressure and heart rate measurements.
Previous rumours have also indicated that Samsung will skip including an in-display fingerprint sensor with the Galaxy Note 9 and will instead put the technology in the S10 and S10 Plus.
