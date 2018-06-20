This might be the Samsung Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond’

Smartphone leaker Ice Universe has tweeted an image of someone holding an interesting-looking smartphone.
The handset features almost no bezels, a curved display and lacks a front-facing camera sensor — or any top sensors, for that matter.
This may be a design beyond. pic.twitter.com/lViQUsW1Jv
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2018
Ice Universe doesn’t say much about the device, other than, “this may be a design beyond.”
Though, the sentence is unclear, the leaker is likely indicating that this may be the Samsung Galaxy S10, which goes by the codename ‘Beyond.’
To be fair, this handset looks nearly identical to the Oppo Find X, but there’s one key difference. The volume rocker and power button seems to be on the left side, while what is perhaps the Bixby button is on the right side. The bezels are also a bit smaller than the Oppo Find X, however, bezels that small almost look photoshopped.
Note, Ice Universe says that it may be a “design” indicating that this could only be a S10 prototype.
Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, based out of France, also tweeted about the leak.
#LOLeak… pic.twitter.com/B4ne4mSkrM
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 20, 2018
His tweet only said, “#LOLeak…” The well known tipster often hashtags his post “LOLeak” whenever he believes a leak to be fake.
So while this could possibly be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10, it could also very easily be a fake.
A smartphone like this would likely have a pop out front facing camera, like the Vivo Nex S.
Do you think this will be the Galaxy S10? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: Ice Universe
