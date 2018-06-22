News
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2018

Jun 22, 2018

4:34 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Video

Each month, Amazon Prime Video Canada adds new movies and TV series to its streaming service. Below, find all of the shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada this month.

July 1st

July 5th

July 9th

July 13th

July 15th

July 20th

July 24th

July 27th

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.

Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Mr. Robot and The Tick.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.

