Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2018

Each month, Amazon Prime Video Canada adds new movies and TV series to its streaming service. Below, find all of the shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada this month.
July 1st
- Metalhead
- Vigilante Diaries
- Der Samurai
- Yelling to the Sky
- Juggernaut
- Black Hollow Cage
- Fake Blood
- Badsville
- The Devout
July 5th
- Edge of Winter
- The Reagans
- Merlin’s Apprentice
- Neverland
- Blackbeard
- Frederic Forsyth’s Icon
- King Solomon’s Mines
- The Poseidon Adventure
- Snow Queen
- Talking to Heaven
- Tin Man
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Mr. Robot and The Tick.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.
