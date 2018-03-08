Business
PREVIOUS|

Uber is reportedly looking for a $1.25 billion loan

The company is entering the leveraged loan market

Mar 8, 2018

10:58 AM EST

0 comments

Uber logo on wall

Uber is looking for a $1.25 billion USD leveraged loan in the US loan market, says a new report.

According to Bloomberg, the ridesharing company has started talks with loan investors to directly borrow the money instead of going through traditional banks.

Companies typically borrow money in the leveraged loan market when they already have considerable debt, though this also means that the borrowers are subject to a higher risk of default.

Uber has tapped the loan market before. Back in 2016 the company borrowed $1.15 billion from a deal arranged by Morgan Stanley.

This news follows Uber sharing that it had made $7.5 billion in sales in 2017, though the company posted a loss amounting to $4.5 billion.

Portions of Uber’s revenue loss stem from lawsuits against self-driving car technology company Waymo.

Even with these losses the company continues to grow, with increases in revenue and expansion into other markets like Uber Eats and Uber Freight.

According to Bloomberg’s data, Uber already has a $2.2 billion line of credit.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

Business

Feb 9, 2018

11:37 AM EST

Uber and Waymo reach reported $245 million USD settlement [Update]

News

Jan 16, 2018

6:26 PM EST

Lyft says nearly 250,000 passengers stopped owning a personal vehicle in 2017

News

Jan 11, 2018

6:23 PM EST

Uber will not expand into Winnipeg due to disagreement over insurance structure

Business

Dec 18, 2017

5:27 PM EST

TTC’s growth strategy suggests that ridesharing has reduced public transit ridership

Comments