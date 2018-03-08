The next Windows 10 update will be the ‘Spring Creators Update’

News
Microsoft is still sticking with the 'Creators' title

Aqua coloured windows arc mouse, surface pen and surface type cover

Those who were waiting for a new naming convention for Windows updates will have to keep hanging in there; the Windows 10 Update due to arrive next month will be called the ‘Spring Creators Update.’

Though Microsoft hasn’t officially revealed the name, the title popped up in recent tests of the fall release, currently known as Redstone 5.

Microsoft launched the Windows 10 Creators Update in spring 2017, then followed up with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

The Verge states Microsoft has been considering changing its Windows 10 update naming convention to center on a single theme of objects or people — though clearly that’s not happening just yet.

The Windows 10 Spring Creators Update is expected to become available in early April and will bring more Fluent Design changes, along with new features like Timeline, which facilitates easier switching between Windows 10 devices by letting users resume apps and activities across machines.

Source: The Verge/Twitter

