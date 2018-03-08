Jurassic World Alive looks like a Pokémon Go knock-off with dinosaurs

Now that Pokémon Go has been out for over a year at this point, other companies are starting to hop on the augmented reality (AR) mobile gaming trend.
Games based on the Harry Potter and Ghostbuster properties are in the works, but now another dinosaur-focused AR game is also on the way.
Similar to Pokémon Go, developer Ludia’s Jurassic World Alive places AR dinosaurs in the real-world. Unlike Pokémon Go, however, Jurassic World‘s dinosaurs will be able to battle one-on-one.
Players will also be able to take photos of their favourite dinosaurs, level them up and explore a map based on the real-world that shares uncanny similarities with Niantic’s overworld map in Pokémon Go.
“Players discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples,” reads an excerpt from a recent Ludia press release.
Ludia has previously released a Rollercoaster Tycoon style park management game for mobile devices.
Jurassic World Alive is set to be released later this spring for Android and iOS, alongside the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — which is set to release on June 22nd.
If you want more information about Jurassic World Alive, it’s possible to pre-register for it on the game’s official website.
