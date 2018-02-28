News
UberEats launches in 13 communities across Ontario, Quebec and Alberta

UberEats has expanded its Canadian presence from 10 to 23 cities

Feb 28, 2018

2:09 PM EST

UberEats, the food delivery vertical of U.S.-based ride-sharing Uber, has expanded into 13 additional communities across the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

According to Uber, this marks the food delivery service’s largest single-day Canadian launch to date, increasing its Canadian presence from 10 to 23 cities.

The following Ontario cities will now be serviced by UberEats:

  • Aurora
  • Barrie
  • Cambridge
  • Guelph
  • Kanata
  • Kingston
  • Newmarket
  • Niagara Falls
  • St. Catharines
  • Windsor

The service is also now available in Gatineau, Quebec and Lethbridge and Red Deer in Alberta.

Orders can be placed on the UberEats website or through the service’s Android and iOS apps.

“Launching Uber Eats in 13 new markets means that even more Canadians can get the food they want delivered to them at Uber speed,” said Dan Park, general manager of Uber Eats Canada in a press statement.

“With a selection of local and national favourites, UberEats offers a fun and easy way to access a wide array of food options. Your favourite sushi roll, bacon cheeseburger, kale salad and more are all conveniently available in one place and delivered fast and fresh.”

Source: Uber

