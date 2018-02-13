While the Note 9 will have upgraded features in comparison to its predecessor, an in-display fingerprint sensor will reportedly not be one of them. This report comes from South Korean publication The Bell, which cites industry sources.
Previous rumours indicated the Note 9 might be the first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, Vivo has already changed that, as the company plans on releasing the Vivo X20 Plus UD — the world’s first smartphone with a under display fingerprint scanner.
While Samsung had grand ambitions, the next Note device will reportedly have a fingerprint sensor on its rear. The report mentions that Samsung is still looking into an in-display fingerprint sensor and has looked into all sorts of technology to achieve that goal.
These technologies include ultrasound, capacitive and optical. Optical fingerprint recognition technology is the same tech Synaptics, the company that made the scanner for the Vivo phones, uses.
The report from The Bell says that Samsung has narrowed down its choices to several companies including, Qualcomm, Taiwanese company IGES Tech and Beyond Eyes to help it with its efforts. Synaptics is also working with Samsung, according to the industry sources.
In fact, the odd placement of the fingerprint sensor on the S8 is reportedly due to Synaptics and Samsung running out of time.
“Samsung poured resources into Synaptics’ fledgling technology last year but the results were frustrating,” an informed source told The Investor. “With the production imminent, the company had to decide to relocate the fingerprint scanning home button to the back of the device at the last minute.”
However, a little less than a year later, it seems the company is still not ready to incorporate the in-display fingerprint sensor.
It now seems the company requires the help of another supplier for the technology but is still looking into it. “Someone is not selected as a supplier, but is in the process of continuing research and development,” sources told The Bell.
While Vivo appears ready to release the in-display fingerprint sensor in its handsets, consumers will reportedly have to wait until next year for Samsung.
“Next year, Samsung Electronics, I think it will be possible to mount it,” said another industry official.
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25th. After these two devices, its next flagship is set to be the Galaxy Note 9 — a phone Samsung will launch later this year.
Source: The Bell
