Sony discounts BioShock, NBA 2K18, XCOM 2 and more during 2K publisher sale

Sony’s latest PlayStation 4 (and PS Vita) sale discounts several video games from publisher 2K Games.
2K is likely best known for the NBA 2K series of basketball games, though it has published a variety of other games in the past, including the superlative XCOM series, which is included in this week’s sale.
Below I’ve highlighted some of the more notable titles that are on sale (in Canadian dollars).
- BioShock: The Collection (includes remastered versions of BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite) — $26.39, down from $79.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $23.09, down from $69.99
- Evolve — $9.99, down from $39.99
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition — $27.99, down from $69.99
- NBA 2K18 — $51.99, down from $79.99
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (PS Vita) — $4.99, down from $19.99
- XCOM 2 — $26.39, down from $79.99
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen — $34.76, down from $53.49
- WWE 2K18 — $39.99, down from $79.99
See the full list of discounted titles by visiting the PlayStation Store.
The 2K publisher sale ends on February 20th at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST.
Source: PlayStation
