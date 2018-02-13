Deals
Sony discounts BioShock, NBA 2K18, XCOM 2 and more during 2K publisher sale

Feb 13, 2018

2:59 PM EST

PS4 Pro

Sony’s latest PlayStation 4 (and PS Vita) sale discounts several video games from publisher 2K Games.

2K is likely best known for the NBA 2K series of basketball games, though it has published a variety of other games in the past, including the superlative XCOM series, which is included in this week’s sale.

Below I’ve highlighted some of the more notable titles that are on sale (in Canadian dollars).

See the full list of discounted titles by visiting the PlayStation Store.

The 2K publisher sale ends on February 20th at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST.

Source: PlayStation

