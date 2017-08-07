Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be the first device with in-display fingerprint reader

According to a new report from KGI Securities, Samsung will finally put the fingerprint sensor in a location that many have wanted, but this will only happen when the company unveils the Galaxy Note 9 next year.
Samsung enthusiasts were disappointed to find the fingerprint sensor was shifted to the back of the Galaxy S8, located to the right of the camera. KGI notes that Samsung will also forgo the introduction of the under-display fingerprint sensor with the Galaxy S9 and focus its attention — which is based on customer feedback — and launch this feature with the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018.
Another reason to shift the date to include this tech in the S9 tech was that Apple reportedly canceled its plans to bring TouchID into the display on the next iPhone.
“Since OLED iPhone has cancelled under-display fingerprint recognition/touch ID function, and as Galaxy S9 will have the new selling points of upgraded iris recognition and dual camera, Samsung has no need to risk adopting under-display optical fingerprint solution in a hurry,” says the report.
For now, the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is here to stay.
Source: 9to5Google
