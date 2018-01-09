News
Vivo is the first phone manufacturer to show off an in-display fingerprint sensor

Jan 9, 2018

4:02 PM EST

Chinese company Vivo is the first smartphone manufacturer to show off a device using an in-display fingerprint sensor, courtesy of Synaptic’s recently announced tech.

From a consumer standpoint, Synaptic’s sensor works almost exactly like its traditional counterparts — the user simply touches the sensor and it unlocks the device. However, an early report from The Verge says the tech has a slight lag compared to the lightning fast sensors we’ve become used to with modern smartphones.

On a more technical level, Synaptic’s optical sensor tech works by scanning your fingerprint through the gaps between pixels in an OLED display. By comparison, Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint sensor is based on ultrasound technology.

Vivo’s as-yet-unnamed device containing the in-display fingerprint sensor features a 6-inch display and minimal bezels, a picture of futuristic minimalism. This aesthetic is already a major trend for the leading smartphone manufacturers, with Apple and Samsung rumoured to be racing towards revealing their own devices with in-display sensors.

Who will make it there first and with what tech? Only time will tell, but as a staunch supporter of the front-facing fingerprint sensor, I couldn’t be more pleased with this development.

Source: Vivo

  • It’s Me

    Neat. Can it scan your print anywhere on the display or just in a fixed location? The performance hit is unfortunate. No one wants to wait for unlock.

    • ciderrules

      Fixed location. And you’re right about the speed – people hate waiting for anything on their mobile devices or computers. Even if it’s just a second.

      Qualcomm’s demo of their ultrasonic version (also with Vivo, BTW) was also slow to read your print.

    • FlamesFan89

      Meh, if it is fixed location, it doesn’t excite me. I really like the back facing sensor personally. If it were “anywhere on the screen” it might be a different story, but this is not that.