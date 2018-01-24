News
Samsung Galaxy S9 to be unveiled February 25th

Jan 24, 2018

8:20 PM EST

3 comments

s9

Samsung has sent out invites for its annual Unpacked event, which will showcase its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9.

The event is scheduled for February 25th and falls in line with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. According to the S9 teaser posted on social media, Samsung will bring a better camera experience for users, specifically noting, “The camera. Reimagined.”

As for rumoured specs, the S9 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 chip, 5.7-inch display, 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus, 12-megapixel camera that has the ability to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, and the same iris scanning tech that is found in the current S8.

Samsung will live stream the event through its YouTube channel starting at 12:00pm EST.

No other details were revealed.

Source: Twitter

News

Comments

  • Dimitri

    It’s all about the dual camera for the S9 and the fingerprint sensor moved to the rear middle bottom of the camera lenses. Thats all that changed for the S9 I can guarantee that. The design is the same as the S8 / S8+. Just those little changes.

    Will wait until the 10 comes out.

    • thereasoner

      I’ve heard slightly smaller bezels as well. Also hoping for class leading cameras, displays along with improvement to battery size/life and performance.

      That said, I don’t think anyone with an S8/S8+ need upgrade regardless of what the S9 brings, they’ll be less than a year old after all. As for everyone else, including myself with the OG Pixel, this is shaping up to be a very tempting offering.

  • heynow00

    The big question is: what is the price point?