Samsung has sent out invites for its annual Unpacked event, which will showcase its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9.
The event is scheduled for February 25th and falls in line with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. According to the S9 teaser posted on social media, Samsung will bring a better camera experience for users, specifically noting, “The camera. Reimagined.”
From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018
As for rumoured specs, the S9 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 chip, 5.7-inch display, 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus, 12-megapixel camera that has the ability to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, and the same iris scanning tech that is found in the current S8.
Samsung will live stream the event through its YouTube channel starting at 12:00pm EST.
No other details were revealed.
