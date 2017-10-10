News
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 predicted to include under-the-display fingerprint reader

Oct 10, 2017

10:35 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S8 back wet

Rumours about an under-the-display fingerprint sensor on a consumer-grade smartphone have been around for some time now. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was rumoured to feature the technology, while many expected the iPhone X to feature the technology as well.

Of course, the Note 8 went with a traditional fingerprint sensor on the back of the device and the iPhone X eschewed a fingerprint sensor entirely. Now, rumours suggest that Samsung’s next flagship device — the as-of-yet unconfirmed Galaxy S9 — will be the first device to house an under-the-display fingerprint sensor.

This latest rumour comes from GSMArena, citing Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for Chinese KGI Securities.

According to GSMArena, the Galaxy S9 won’t feature a traditional physical fingerprint sensor. Instead, users will be able to unlock their devices by placing their finger on a fingerprint sensor embedded within a specific part of the phone’s display.

Source: GSMArena

Comments

  • SV650

    Where’s Gene Munster when you most need him?