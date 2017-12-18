News
Canadian carriers say response to $60/10GB promos has been overwhelming

Dec 18, 2017

11:07 AM EST

It seems Canadians were exceedingly receptive to the $60/10GB promo plans offered by Bell, Telus, Rogers, Virgin, Koodo and Fido over the weekend — the majority took to social media to thank customers for braving long waits after an ‘overwhelming’ response.

“We’re absolutely floored by your response to our current promotions!” wrote Telus, with sub-brand Koodo adding: “Thanks for bearing with us.”

Meanwhile, Rogers advised customers that “due to an overwhelming response to exciting wireless offers, we are experiencing longer than normal wait times if you’re reaching out to our Customer Service teams.” It apologized for the inconvenience. Its sub-brand, Fido, thanked customers for their patience.

Social media posts from consumers show a high amount of traffic directed at Bell, Virgin Mobile and Freedom Mobile, as well.

Over the weekend MobileSyrup readers reported call centre wait times of over an hour. One person calling in to Bell reported they were told an “emergency circumstance” had caused them to suddenly close the call centre after they had waited one hour on the phone. Another shared a screenshot of Telus’ online chat service showing 299 people in line.

As of late afternoon Monday, December 18th, many Canadian consumers reported they were unable to even wait on the line with carriers including Rogers, Fido, Telus, Koodo and Virgin Mobile. Instead, they encountered a busy tone, or received an audio message telling them to try again later.

Upon testing the call centres ourselves at 2:30pm, MobileSyrup found it was unable to connect a call to Rogers, Fido, Telus, Koodo, Virgin Mobile or Freedom Mobile. The call to Bell was successful, but we were still put on hold.

The deals are not available through self-service options and must be purchased over the phone or in stores — an option carriers have been heavily pushing.

Beginning Thursday last week, the major Canadian carriers took the public by surprise by suddenly offering promotional $60/10GB BYOD plans for new customers. Most of the promotions have an end-date of December 18th or 19th.

The plans, seemingly a response to Freedom Mobile’s $50/10GB ‘Big Gig’ plan launched in October, were kicked off by Rogers and its sub-brand Fido. The $60/10GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and text began in Alberta in British Columbia, and was quickly taken up by competing Bell and Telus brands, expanding to Ontario not long after.

Below are the details of the plans by brand. All are for BYOD no-term plans. With a device subsidy, most are available at the price of $85. None of the promotional plans have a specific expiration date. Rogers originally stated the offer was a 5GB of data plus a bonus 5GB that would drop off after 24 months, but eventually removed the expiration date.

Rogers

Provinces: AB/BC/ON.

End date: December 18th.

Find more details here.

Bell

Provinces: AB/BC.

End date: Not explicitly stated, but Best Buy Canada’s flyer indicates December 18th.

Find more details here.

Telus

Provinces: AB/BC/ON.

End date: December 18th.

Find more details here.

Fido

Provinces: AB/BC/ON.

End date: December 19th.

Find more details here.

Virgin Mobile

Provinces: AB/BC/ON.

End date: December 19th.

Find more details here.

Koodo

Provinces: AB/BC/ON.

End date: December 19th.

Find more details here.

Freedom Mobile

Provinces: AB/BC/ON.

End date: December 19th.

Find more details here.

Update 18/12/17 2:30pm: After receiving reports that support services were down, MobileSyrup investigated and encountered busy tones or messages telling us to call again later at Telus, Koodo, Rogers, Fido, Virgin Mobile and Freedom Mobile. It’s unclear when this will clear up. MobileSyrup has reached out to the carriers.

  • Sucks that anyone who got on this late basicly missed out becuase of the massive wait times.

    • gommer strike

      I remember the $40/4GB promotion a year ago(?). There were hoards of people lining up at Fido at the mall, lines easily stretching out the front door and beyond. And at the time, the smart ones were not only lined up, but also dialed into customer service and took up a spot there too!

      The funniest thing was that the Virgin Mobile kiosks were all but devoid of customers, even though they too offered the deal. I guess people’s perception was that oh, Virgin only sells old phones but that’s not true…as with any other carrier, they were totally capable of porting your number over to their service.

      So I fully expect people to do the whole double-line up thing just as with before, all but ensuring that they get in on the deal.

    • pr0cs

      I had a 65$/6gig plan with Virgin and they wouldn’t budge to give me 60/10gb so I switched. The best way to treat this is “I’m a mercenary not a missionary”, if they won’t give you what their competitors are giving then switch. I pity people who are stuck buying phones always on contract.

    • Generally the money saved would allow the purchase of new phones outright. Most don’t do the math though, its kinda unfortunate.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      “Yeah, but I’m not paying anything right now”.

      That’s the problem. I can’t count how many times I did the math out to show people, they still don’t care because the phone is “free”.

    • Riley Freeman

      this is true but most people cant afford to drop 1000$+ at once. Its not so much the the price of the phones its the fact they have to do it all at once. Some people prefer to go the subsidy route so they are only out of pocket 500-600$

      personally, i dropped 1700 on my iphone x cuz i have unlimited data with bell. I was tempted to switch to this plan because i dont do numbershare with my apple watch but i decided against it

    • jackandthebeanstalk

      You bet I would be budgeting to buy my phone outright if I had an unlimited data plan. No way would I ever give that up

    • somebody else

      Freedom mobile has unlimited data plans, speed isn’t however, no overages. lol

    • MrQ

      1) promo isn’t over yet.
      2) You don’t have to call in. go in store, open a new prepaid line, port you current number, then open a new line with your favourite carrier and port your number back in. Costs $30 or less, no 2-3 hours waiting on hold.

      Carriers should have just let current customers change the plan online at self serve, but no, this is robelus. they want to make it as difficult as possible

  • Anonymous Agent

    It still doesn’t entice me one bit. I much prefer Unlimited Data without any overages like on Chatr, Lucky Mobile and freedom Mobile.

    • Nothing is truly unlimited. Theres probably some serious throttling after a bandwidth cap is reached.

    • Riley Freeman

      i have unlimited data with bell and i hit 23gb per month and no throttling

    • John Lofwire

      One of those old Blackberry unlimited data plans i see 😉 a friend have one with Telus.

      He do not even got internet at home..
      When he get home he foward is calls to is house numbers take out the sim put in an adaptor and then in a smart hub and then he has internet for is full house.

    • Riley Freeman

      i have none of those problems. thankfully i wasnt one of those crazy people hooked on blackberry lol

    • somebody else

      I never gave up on blackberry, however around that time I never thought to get on one of those plans. xD (been with freedom mobile since 2011)

      Haven’t you tried past a terabyte yet? 😛

      I own a bold 9900, Classic and Passport. Older devices: 7280, 7290, 8130, 9700 (telus).

    • Riley Freeman

      yea its cuz bb didnt use much data but i had a bb and an iphone back then and i saw the data consumption coming. Thank god i jumped on it. Paid 90$ to get this plan and its the best 90$ i ever spent lol

      i had a 9900 too along with the curve. a few others but dont remember their model numbers

    • somebody else

      Genius. 😀

    • somebody else

      I can live with that on freedom mobile (that and data congestion too). Lived with it for several years, and it’s far better than overages. 256k beats 64k any day.

    • It’s Me

      Chatr with the artificial roaming fees outside of their self imposed zones? No thanks. Unless you’re a shut in that doesn’t leave home chatr sucks.

      The real fools were the ones that signed up with chatr years ago and paid the most expensive data rates in Canada.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Chatr works perfect for me since I don’t leave out of the zone that frequently. And when I do leave out of the zone I don’t mind topping up my account for a little out of zone service. Plus there’s free WiFi everywhere as well when out of the zone. For some people they don’t leave out of the zones that much and is perfect for them. Compared to how much you spend on big 3 or Chatr for the little times people go out of the zones is still a huge savings.

    • Anaron

      “Compared to how much you spend on big 3 or Chatr for the little times people go out of the zones is still a huge savings.”

      Tell that to the people that live outside the Chatr zones. I’m not with Chatr but just from looking at their coverage zones, I can see that I’ve driven outside of those zones quite a few times.

    • somebody else

      Lucky mobile=Bell
      Chat-R=Rogers

  • hp060

    I just changed mine on Bell here in Downtown Toronto this morning.

  • Ben Gigan

    Im curious what all these people are going to do when they need their new $1300 iphones. These lines dont generally don’t allow hardware subsidy.

    • PeterC

      Everyone I know has been buying their phones at full price since 2yr contracts became normal, so they could keep their grandfathered plans from when 3yr contracts were the norm.

    • Ben Gigan

      it’s the technically correct way to do it, but you’d be surprised how many people still sign contracts. In 2 years when they want a $1000 dollar phone there will be a temptation to dump the byod plan

    • somebody else

      Then they will wish they never dumped it in the first place. LOL

    • Eluder

      I haven’t done an upgrade with a carrier in years, so this plan was perfect for my needs and I made the switch on Friday to Koodo with my iPhone X that I bought outright… It’s great for those of us that don’t care for hardware subsidies.

    • This was the plan all along. For the ones that buy outright their set but the majority will be renew to a regular plan come the next apple/samsung launch. Giving up their old pricing too

    • Plazmic Flame

      Pro-tip: Don’t buy a $1300 phone if you can’t afford it.

    • gaudette

      Buy a phone outright. If you can’t afford it outright you can’t afford it subsidised either.

    • somebody else

      exact*o*matic.

    • John Lofwire

      similar 10 gb plans cost at least 85-100$

      So lets be positive and take 85$ as baseline. that 25$ saving time 24 months = 600$

      Iphone X on contact is what 800$ ? so…. same price but with liberty to switch anytime you want ( remember unlocked phone? 😉 )

    • somebody else

      1. Put money aside.
      2. Factory reset current device if it performs like a snail.
      3. Keep using current device, it runs smooth again.
      4. Once you save up total amount + taxes (don’t forget to include it!), you can buy a new device, UNLOCKED.

  • Spy Tec

    “Canadian Carriers” is a bit of a stretch…three Provinces does not Canada make. The deals are only made possible by the amount of competition. Not here for sure – 4GB Shared/2phones $150/mth.

    • The worst part about the carrier Coopetition and having varying coverage for all of Canada.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Eastern Canada, I suppose? MB, SK, QC by default have better plans.

    • Aleph Ruehl

      Those Provinces don’t have better plans by ‘default’ and, as SoyTec noted, it’s only because of competition from carriers like Vidéotron that plans are lower.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      That’s my point.

    • Spy Tec

      East Coast is correct

    • John Lofwire

      No we do not have 60$ 10 gb BYOD plan we never had…

      Best i seen is from Telus business with 60$ 12 gb BYOD plans for retention.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      I said plans, not THAT plan.

    • Riley Freeman

      since ontario has been excluded from pretty much every single deal in the last 6-8 years or longer, i think you need to let us have this moment lol

    • Spy Tec

      NB has you beat I am afraid lol

    • Riley Freeman

      lol i will pray for yall 🙂

    • John Lofwire

      Yep we did not get this deal in Quebec but its okay we always get the better deal usually.

    • Sidney

      LOL You did not get it here in QC because it’s cheaper. Take a look on Fido’s and Virgin’s website. They are offering the 10GB plan for $56. In other provinces it cost $60 for the same plan.

    • John Lofwire

      those 10 gb plans are available at Rogers telus in ontario but not Quebec.

      i dont care about low cost carrier.

    • Sidney

      Then you shouldn’t have said that QC did not get this deal because we did and it’s even better than what other Provinces got.

      I don’t care if you don’t care about what you call low cost carrier 😉

    • John Lofwire

      mostly all carrier got it in ontario.

      only two crappy one got it in quebec so its not We got it its only 2 got it.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    I was going to switch but paying full price for a phone going forward is not attractive. If you don’t mind cheaper phones or used phones this is a great deal.

    • It’s Me

      I think some of them offer a tan version. Maybe an extra $25/month to get a financed phone which should be inline with other plans.

    • Riley Freeman

      telus had an 85$ version that include a $0 phone. Now i highly doubt that $0 phone includes the iphone x or galaxy note whatever version last came out but there is an option if you are okay with not having the latest and greatest

    • John Lofwire

      Its 200-300$ off any phone of your choice with the 85$ options they had.

      note 8 was at 500$ so would had cost 200-300$

    • Nadefrenzy

      It’s a $600 subsidy with the premium $85 plans. More if u’re using the Premium Plus $110 plans.

    • John Lofwire

      Depend on phone chosen and province. It’s 905$ on pixel 2 In Quebec by example.

    • gaudette

      That’s silly. If you’re saving minimum $25/month you would have $600 after two years. That’s in one plus and year old flagship territory.

    • somebody else

      You’re paying double over the course of two years if you DON’T buy your device outright. Just add up the leasing amount x 24.

  • Plazmic Flame

    Just a pro-tip for anyone trying to get this plan:

    If you want it from your current carrier: Calling in to the customer service line is your only option. Going into your carrier store will just be wasted time. I got rejected by two separate Telus stores telling me they can’t give me, an existing customer the plan at the store level.

    If you’re switching carriers: Walking into that carriers store would be the fasting method. They will port you over and get you going in no time.

    My experience was: I was a Telus Business user, I called in and was told that I have to join the Consumer customer service line queue, which they did. I waited the maximum time which was 2 hours and then got disconnected. I called back again and waited the maximum time of 2 hours and got automatically disconnected. Called back a third time and waited 1 hour and finally got a rep. She switched my from a Business account to a Consumer account and gave me the plan.

    It was a hell of an experience but I’m glad I got it. Last time I changed my plan was when the carriers were offering the 6GB plan about 6-8 years ago so, this was definitely the time to switch. I’m sure I’ll be on this plan for another 6-8 years until the next great deal.

    • MrQ

      calling in isn’t the only method for current customers.
      there is a faster way: go in store, open a new prepaid line, port you current number, then open a new line with your favourite carrier and port your number back in. Costs $30 or less, no 2-3 hours waiting on hold.

    • John Lofwire

      IF you want to change providers that a solution but if you do not that not a solution.

    • MrQ

      read again. you can stay with the same provider

    • John Lofwire

      Lets me explain how port-in and out work as you do not understand.

      If you are with Telus.
      Port-out to fido and want to come back to Telus.

      You have to wait until your Telus billing date as its simply will not work otherwise.
      So you gonna be stuck on that prepaid card for sometime.

      I work in the industry and working for all the big 3 and they all follow same principle.

      So this is why i said that is not a solution to stay with same provider.

    • MrQ

      Ummm I understand it very well. I did it yesterday and you can check redflagdeals and many many people are doing it.

      Let’s assume you are with koodo right now and want to get the 10gb plan.

      Go to koodo store, get a sim, open a prepaid line, port current number, open a new line with koodo, port again. If you are under the same umbrella (example, telus,koodo) the port process takes only a few minutes.

      This has nothing to do with billing date, that is plain wrong. When you port out, the line is closed at that moment, you do not wait until the billing cycle!!

    • John Lofwire

      Sorry but you are wrong it’s only work to switch carrier. As I said I work for one of the big 3 and tried this before. Business get credit when they activate a new line so this would had made the perfect trick but it’s do not work. So another troll to block ah well.

    • somebody else

      Shouldn’t call people trolls. If it did work for them, then it did. So what?

    • Anaron

      Are you saying that it’s impossible to port from Koodo (postpaid) to Telus (prepaid) and back to Koodo (postpaid) in under 30 days?

    • John Lofwire

      Thats how the system is made.
      you can do it 1 day before end of billing date but its might be seen as fraud.

    • John Lofwire

      You could had got 12 gb at 60$ for BYOD retention business plans at Telus btw.. Unlimited Can and Can/us call and 12 gb of shared data.

    • KiwiBri

      yep, 6GB plan from iPhone 4 or 3G right?

    • somebody else

      As far as I know, the phone means nothing because their plans are universal.

    • silverfox007

      For virgin, they will upgrade current users to the promo at the store starting today, if there is 3 months or less remaining on your contract

    • Sihawk

      I just went into a Telus store as an existing customer and got the promo plan without switching carriers, just had to pay off my phone.

  • Switched my 6 GB Super Plan over on Saturday through chat — was about 30 minutes wait time.

    • Anaron

      I went in-store on Saturday at 3pm and had to wait an hour. Once I was helped though, the process to get a Telus 10GB plan and port my Public Mobile number didn’t take longer than 10 minutes.

    • somebody else

      You ported from telus’s subsidiary to telus… LOL

    • Anaron

      So?

  • Garrett Cooper

    My Fiancee upgraded on black friday for an iPhone 8, the plan kinda sucks though. We called in 3 times ove the weekend and after listening to hold music for an hour, they said “there was an emergency”, the call just dropped.

    I personally switched my SK Koodo $48 5GB plan to bell for the $85 plan and a free S8. I’m happy with my choice.

    • MoYeung

      SK Koodo? Aren’t you living in Alberta? Misrepresentation on place of residency?

  • John Lofwire

    for one time they offer better plan in ontario than Quebec ( for a short time but still ) usually its the other way around.

  • KiwiBri

    I couldn’t get through to Koodo over the weekend.. multiple 3hr long calls then disconnected. Walked into Telus this morning and Ported over my BELL and KODOO lines. Nice to have some decent pricing here in Ontario finally

    • somebody else

      You basically switched from telus’s flanker brand koodo, to telus. Makes no sense… 😮

  • fruvous

    I don’t really understand why they are so surprised by the uptake on this. If they offer us rates that we actually want to pay, we will. There is no need to cold call us or upsell us at every opportunity.

  • Kenjuta

    Fido claims you can do it online though their self serve service
    they posted about it on their FB and twitter account and confirmed on their community forums

    • DrCarpy

      It’s simply not true. I’ve tried several times. It fails and says you need to contact a rep.

    • allison

      I did it online with Fido for the 2 numbers on my account yesterday.

    • Kenjuta

      my brother was able to do it on their site Saturday afternoon

  • Fanel89

    Is it only Rogers who’s offering the promo with no expiry? I switched today to the promo plan on Fido and the rep told me it’s for 24 months. After that, the data goes down to 5 GB a month. I’m on month-by-month, no contract.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Initially the offer was their base $60/5GB plan with a 5GB addon bonus, for 24 months. Probably due to a “competitive response”, they sent out texts to those who signed up for that plan that it no longer has a 24 month limit.

    • somebody else

      rogers owns fido, fyi.

  • Jason

    Overwhelming is an understatement, the last time we had a plan anywhere close to this was around 2013 with $65 and 6GB. Did they honestly think that people wouldn’t want this plan? Like “oh this has just been the best deal in almost a decade but people won’t care for it”???

    • Warren Chang

      I’ve had my 6GB for $60 deal with Bell since I think ’09 or ’10 and only just switched to the 10GB Koodo plan on Thursday. It took 7+ years for me to even find anything better which shows you how poor the carriers have been in making better plans more affordable. They’ve been exposed even more now on how much they’ve held back more accessible plans for the masses until their hand is forced. Also shows how mediocre the CRTC is in regulating the big 3 while looking out for the consumer

    • Tim

      the last time I had a plan anywhere close to this was last week with $55 and 8GB.

  • Sihawk

    Just switched my plan with Telus at the square one store. I was a Telus non business customer that still owed on a phone. They called in for me and I had to agree to paying the remaining balance on the phone. In and out in 20 minutes! And I didn’t have to switch carriers 🙂 Hoping this saves some people some time.

    • p_lindsay

      I switched from Koodo to Telus after being on hold with Koodo for over 3 hours and disconnected twice. It took 15 minutes to switch and they waived the Sim card fee.

    • somebody else

      You do realise you are still with telus right?

    • p_lindsay

      Yup. Pretty dumb they wouldn’t just let me change my plan online.

  • skinned

    I’ll keep my 6GB for half the price. It’s all I need. Still, great deal for others who have been waiting for something good to finally come a long – it has been a long while. Good luck to everyone!

  • emjay

    I waited 11 minutes to speak with Bell this afternoon. My father had to wait about 3 minutes to speak with Fido. However, we both had to try calling several times (without waiting between attempts) before getting through without being told to try again later.

    The Bell line actually kicked me off while I was connecting to the actual person (seemed to me like I was still just waiting when I got cut off), but he called me back – twice, even, because I didn’t notice the first time.

  • p_lindsay

    I don’t get why people are so loyal to carriers. The fastest and easiest thing to do was just switch. Fido was the only decent one to add it to self serve.

  • George Costanza

    Managed to get it done with Virgin. In store said I had to call 611 39 minutes later it was done

  • John Smith

    Those who have received their 10 GB promotion from Robellus should thank and remember Freedom Mobile. Without Freedom Mobile’s competition there would be no 10 GB promotion from Robellus. Yes Freedom Mobile has it’s network issues but all carriers have their own network issues (I’ve tried them all). Freedom Mobile has slowly continued to upgrade the Wind network with Shaw’s backing and it will soon be a better carrier. When you are dissatisfied with Robellus remember Freedom Mobile to encourage more mobile competition!

    • Scazza

      People keep saying to thank Freedom Mobile, but they have had this plan for 2 months, and have had better plans in the past, especially when it was WIND.
      Thank no unlocking fees, this is a push to get as many BYOD activations as possible now that a massive amount of phones have been unlocked.

    • realitycheck

      Freedom’s big data promotion was pretty stellar and got the wheels rolling to some degree.

    • PeterC

      it’s because the iphone 8 is on freedom mobile now.

    • EBIGN

      It’s more accurate if you would of said, thank Fido for these. Freedom had $40/10GB before and nobody matched that. Probably because they are just an ant, in terms of coverage.

    • John Smith

      Totally disagree with you on that. Notice that Fido and others are giving their 10 GB promotions in provinces that Freedom mobile is only available in. Robellus has noticed that Freedom Mobile’s network is getting better and they are now selling iphones. Robellus is trying to stop Freedom Mobile’s increase in market share and for them to stop losing theirs. Who knows we may in the future see Freedom mobile phones being sold in Best Buy!

    • somebody else

      It freedom mobile SIM’s! SIM’s is what we want! Phones mean nothing if they don’t got the keys to connect to the network! 😀 😛

    • Rjk

      Thank Fido, they got bought out by Rogers long ago. It’s wind mobile that got this ball rolling.
      You think Rogers wants to give any deals, it’s all about the shareholders and that’s it.

  • bjtheone

    Rogers phone, chat, and online services are all DEAD. Phone lines don’t even ring, chat is down and online just errors out. Be interesting to see what they do tomorrow morning.

    This is the first decent, non retention offer since the 6Gb for $30. With the change to no expiry it is actually a slightly cheaper offer with another 4 Gb/month. Now just need to actually get it.

  • PumaYaYa

    Overwhelming…sure. But at these prices considering the crappy prices all these years, you should expect that it was gonna be like this.

    • Anaron

      There’s no doubt that the overwhelming demand isn’t surprising. I knew a lot of people would switch over. Most were likely paying more for less anyway.

  • Ernie

    Pissed me off this is just in select provinces.

  • Gene “The End is Nigh” Sekel

    Not suprised they ran it in a short availability. Just a quick customer grab. Even less surprising is that you need to be a new customer. Once they have you on contract they don’t care. No customer appreciation ever. But maybe….. Just maybe this the dawn of a new era where Canadians no longer get gouged for cellular services. Time will tell….

    • Not true, I’ve been an existing Rogers customer for many years and was able to get the plan; it’s open to both (not sure about other carriers)…

    • emjay

      Bell let me do it as well

  • It took me 3+ hours to get through the phone queue on Sunday night, with 3 different phones going at once (3+ hours was longest call, which eventually made it through), FB messenger and Twitter also used, live chat was down… Don’t think I’ve ever worked so hard at getting any service, but glad they offered it and stuck with it…

  • somebody else

    Keeping my plan, never changing it. best one ever.

    Everywhere $59, grandfathered.

  • Rjk

    The big 3 are plotting right now on how to take those plans back.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Not making this available online was a mistake. Who the heck wants to wait for up to 3 hours on a phone or trying in a store to make a simple change to a rate plan? This was handled quite poorly in my view but I’m sure we will see similar promotions in the future so for those that missed out on this not all is lost.