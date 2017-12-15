Resources
Koodo offers $60/10GB promo deal in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia

Dec 15, 2017

11:48 AM EST

9 comments

Koodo Mobile

Canada’s major carriers are having a promotional field day, with Rogers, Bell and Telus brands all now offering a $60 promotional deal featuring 10GB of data.

Telus sub-brand Koodo is the latest to join in the fun, offering the deal not just in Alberta and British Columbia — as is the case for Rogers and Bell brands — but also in Ontario.

Koodo’s promo plan is available for new no-term activations, and includes Call Display, Voicemail 10, Call Forwarding, Call Conferencing, Easy Roam, as well as unlimited Canada-wide calling and text.

The offer appears to only be available in stores and ends on December 19th, 2017.

Update 15/12/17: According to Red Flag Deals users, Telus will also have a $60/10GB offer starting December 16th.

Source: Koodo

Comments

  • Screw you Atlantic Canada. Great competition eastlink provides!

  • MrQ

    koodo is the best option since there is no 24 month “bonus” bs, it is 10gb for life

    • Sounds that way, just got of the phone with telus and they said that it goes to 5gb after 6 months.

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    The thread over at RFD on this is exploding, posted this morning and 15+ pages already.

    This is the sad state of telco we are in Canada, people flood in when they see something reasonably priced.

  • Tim

    I’m seeing on RFD, that some existing Koodo customers have been able to switch to this plan after calling 611

  • JD

    Links to the Telus deal? Google can’t even find this elusive deal…

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      It’s on the splash page when you go onto Koodo’s site right now. Details are sparse, they tell you to go to a store.

    • JD

      Telus deal on a Koodo site?

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      OK, you mean the update… It says it’ll start the 16th there. Today is the 15th.

      Besides if it’s BYOD, there’s no point waiting to go to Telus, it’s the same network. Unless Telus’ deal is $60/10GB with a phone.