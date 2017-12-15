Canada’s major carriers are having a promotional field day, with Rogers, Bell and Telus brands all now offering a $60 promotional deal featuring 10GB of data.
Telus sub-brand Koodo is the latest to join in the fun, offering the deal not just in Alberta and British Columbia — as is the case for Rogers and Bell brands — but also in Ontario.
Koodo’s promo plan is available for new no-term activations, and includes Call Display, Voicemail 10, Call Forwarding, Call Conferencing, Easy Roam, as well as unlimited Canada-wide calling and text.
The offer appears to only be available in stores and ends on December 19th, 2017.
Update 15/12/17: According to Red Flag Deals users, Telus will also have a $60/10GB offer starting December 16th.
Source: Koodo
