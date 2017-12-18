News
Canadian carrier support lines falter due to massive interest in 10GB promo

Dec 18, 2017

3:46 PM EST

40 comments

iPhone with ethernet cable

It’s safe to say the $60/10GB BYOD promo plans from the Big Three Canadian carriers and Freedom Mobile are shaking up the market in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

The promotional rate (about $65 less than regular pricing) is unprecedented in recent years — the closest thing was the occasional 6GB pricing battle caused by Freedom or similar competitions between the Big Three’s flankers and Vidéotron in Quebec.

There haven’t been mobile rates like these since Mobilicity, Public Mobile and Wind Mobile hit the market as independents, and Canadians in the above-mentioned provinces — the most populous in Canada — are jumping at the chance to nab them before they expire tonight and tomorrow.

In fact, so many Canadians are interested in the plans that the major carriers are having a difficult time keeping up with the number of calls coming into their call centres.

Throughout the weekend, there were reports of consumers waiting on hold for over an hour, but as of late afternoon Mondays, things reached a fever pitch and instead of long waits, consumers began encountering busy tones or messages telling them to call back later.

“Because of overwhelming demand and longer wait times we will honour the offers for our existing customers for tomorrow only.”

MobileSyrup independently confirmed that support was unavailable through Rogers, Fido, Virgin Mobile, Telus, Koodo and Freedom Mobile. While Bell’s line works, consumers interested in the 10GB deal are urged to visit a Bell store instead, and the carrier notes that there’s a “higher than normal” volume of calls.

As the carriers’ call centres become more and more backlogged and the clock ticks down to expiration (at least until the inevitable encore), excited consumers are turning into irate ones.

In response to MobileSyrup‘s request for comment, Rogers apologized for the wait and promised it would extend the offers for existing customers until tomorrow.

“We’ve seen tremendous response from Canadians and thank everyone for their patience and apologize for any wait,” said the carrier.

“These offers expire for new Rogers and new Fido customers today (except Fido BYOP in Ontario). Because of overwhelming demand and longer wait times we will honour the offers for our existing customers for tomorrow only. Our Fido Bring Your Own Phone offer goes until tomorrow end of day in Ontario only.”

That includes not only the $60/10GB deal for no-term activations and upgrades, but also the $85/10GB deal for Premium plan activations and upgrades as well as the $110/10GB plan for Premium Plus plans.

“Demand far exceeded our expectations, on one of the busiest weekends of the year.”

Fido’s plan extends until December 19th, and representatives have directed customers to change their plan online through My Account.

Telus also responded to MobileSyrup‘s request for comment, stating:

“We suspected that Telus and Koodo’s 10GB for $60 promotion would be popular, but demand far exceeded our expectations, on one of the busiest weekends of the year. We are very sorry for the longer wait times that customers experienced over the weekend and are grateful for their patience. We are continuing to make real-time adjustments to minimize wait times before these great offers expire at the end of the day tomorrow.”

Freedom Mobile has communicated that customers can use the online self-serve option to nab the promotion.

MobileSyrup has also reached out to Bell, Virgin Mobile and Freedom Mobile for comment on the support outages.

Update 18/12/17: Telus has responded with comment. The article was updated accordingly.

Comments

  • cayaguy

    Got the promo on sat with Telus. Been doing speed tests. Prior to the promo I was getting 200mbps down. Now I’m getting 1-7mbps yikes!!! We are now officially in USA speeds now that people aren’t afraid to use data on these plans. I’m in Kelowna

    • Alex

      so… ur 10GB plan only gives you 1-7mbps speeds?? i’m curious as is there somewhwere in contract or plan that says you get slower speeds or something?

    • cayaguy

      I get full speed with the 10gb plan. It’s network congestion that’s causing such slow speeds now, at least in my area.

    • Alex

      oh, icic, makes more sense… i think… haha.

    • Warren Chang

      Koodo also gives you a 3 day unlimited trial before your actual plan kicks in so people can go nuts for 3 days on the network

    • somebody else

      then it’ll go back to normal. lol

    • somebody else

      And people say congestion never happens? hahahah 😉

    • Nate K

      I’m in Calgary and just switched to Telus. Speedtest on LTE was 146Mb/s down and 35Mb/s up. No congestion here!

    • somebody else

      and the big three complain about not enough bandwidth? xD

  • It’s Me

    My buddy called into Rogers to switch. Said it was surprisingly quick since he’s heard horror stories of 3 hour waits at Koodo. In under 1/2 hour he was all set up. Guess some carriers were hit harder than others.

    • Kevin Sergeeff

      set up a new line at best buy Saturday night walked in a 8:50pm walked out at 9pm, set two friends new lines up at Walmart this morning in at 10am out at 10:30 am on Koodo. Wait times are only for switching plans on current carriers new lines a in and out. Worst case jump carriers not much difference between them. I went Koodo because of the shock free data that cuts data off at 10gb and lets you self serve to add more

    • somebody else

      at $120/GB.

  • Fernando RR

    Im jealous of all of you that already got it.. Been on hold with Rogers for 2hrs 😛

    • Adam M.

      You can change it on MyRogers on your computer

  • This was a smart plan. Now in a year or two a majority of the people will be back on the $120 plans because they want the new iPhone. Great for people that buy outright though.

    • Si2k78

      People ought understand that the savings from this plan should more that make up for the lack of a subsidy when upgrading a device.

    • Dan B

      Most people don’t realise that value. What they see is a $1500 price tag on an Iphone and who has $1500 upfront? Most people don’t just saying.

    • Si2k78

      People should also balk at premium plus + plans that are $100 per month as well. There is just no winning.

  • Kevin Sergeeff

    this keeps up, all the Kijiji sellers of out of province plans are gonna be looking for jobs

  • xunit94 .

    Any way I can get this plan even though I renewed my contract a few months ago?

    • U would have to pay out the remaining balance on ur contract. These plans are for BYOD (bring your own device) customers.

    • Adam M.

      They have an $85 premium plan and $105 for Premium+ plan options for the 10GB offer

  • Do Do

    Well, I know a couple of people that are leaving their carrier because couldn’t/wouldn’t answer. After on hold for almost 2 hours they got hung up on. Great way to lose customers.

    • Nate K

      Ya, it’s like all the cell providers are really busy for some strange reason. Have some understanding man, sheesh. I walked into a store, waited 10mins to talk with someone, and walked out 10mins after that.

    • Do Do

      What’s “strange” is you reading something you don’t agree with and frothing at the mouth. I have no understanding for corporations that lie, cheat and steal. Which they managed to do all at once with this promo.

      My wife walked into a store and was lied to about the promo, and when she got home and tried to get the promo by calling, after waiting on hold for 90 minutes the phone was hung up after a message about them being closed for the day. Oh and their site was down also.

      So, from MY perspective, this was nothing more than a waste of our time, time we can’t get back. So, she will be looking at prices and dumping her current provider.

  • B Jacob

    I waited for 3 hrs with Rogers on Sunday. Then a msg came on that* we are experiencing technical difficulties and to call back *, I did it again and call got disconnected by Rogers 2 hrs in

    • Do Do

      yup, almost the same thing happened to 2 people I know. Total disrespect for customers

  • Zee

    Got plan in 10 mins at wireless wave store

  • BBMme

    I switched to telus today and I couldn’t be happier

  • bcsc

    3 hour waits are for sissies. I was on for 3:53:01 and then got disconnected.

    • _therealbry

      WOW, that sucks!! . Did you end up getting the plan?

  • somebody else

    Never changed my plan, keeping what I have with freedom mobile. Freedom to roam outside of the coverage area, freedom without overages.
    Everywhere $59, Unlimited talk, text and 8GB high-speed data. 2,400 talk minutes, unlimited text, 1GB high-speed data for roaming canada/US-wide. No overages.

  • _therealbry

    Now that I have this plan, i’m obviously not going to go on a contract. What Android phone do you all recommend that is not Samsung (just personally don’t like them from past experiences)? I have a Lg G4 right now. Thinking about the Oneplus or the Lg G6

    • Jordan Hughes

      I’d say a oneplus. Good phone for a reasonable price.

    • Chris Laidlaw

      Bought a used Pixel XL (1st gen) on eBay for $475. Best phone I’ve owned.

    • _therealbry

      Really?! I’m going to look into this more

    • Aiden Zahre

      i had an s7 edge and now i bought a one plus 5T and a pixel 2. I bought both because I wanted to use them for 2 weeks each and make my choice. both are a major go. The one plus is soo smooth its almost like stock andriod. maybe just as smooth. But overall I would go with the 1+5T. Me personally i gave my one plus to my dad to replace his aging Note 5. and I kept the pixel 2 small screen edition.

    • _therealbry

      Thanks alot! I’m excited for the 5t, I was leaning more towards that.

  • Chris Laidlaw

    Tried a combined 10 hours to get through to Fido (3 calls with up to 4 hour wait combined and six hours on chat and Messenger). All because stores and online can not “downgrade” a price plan to a lower price. This applied to one of our three lines. I gave Fido every chance but finally gave up. Walked into Telus and, thirty minutes later, I had the plan I wanted and (because I didn’t want two bills each month) I moved all my family’s other lines as well. Just sad it’s easier to become a new customer than keep an existing one. Think everyone who attempted to lower their plans experienced similar challenges with every carrier.

    • Nauman.Choudhry

      Yeah there was some issues I believe with downgrading plans. I was on hold with Telus for 3 hours and they refused to change my existing plan to the $60 plan. So I went to Fido. All my other lines are already with Rogers.