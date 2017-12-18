News
Bell says it won’t unlock all devices for free

Bell confirmed that it will only unlock devices for current and former customers

Dec 18, 2017

11:08 AM EST

Bell

The CRTC’s unlocking fee ban came into force on December 1st, 2017 — along with the rest of the updates to the Wireless Code — but it seems that some carriers won’t be adhering to the spirit of the ban.

In an email to MobileSyrup — echoing information found on the carrier’s unlocking website, as well as information provided to the CBC — Bell has confirmed that it will only “unlock Bell devices for current and former customers (including small business customers) with accounts in good standing.”

The device in question cannot have been reported as lost or stolen.

The Wireless Code, device unlocking and carriers

The updated Wireless Code has two very specific provisions on cellphone unlocking:

  • Any device provided by a service provider to the customer for the purpose of providing wireless services must be provided unlocked.
  • If a device is, or becomes, locked to a service provider’s network, that service provider must unlock the device, or give the customer the means to unlock the device, upon request, at no charge.

The wording of the Code is relatively unambiguous, and a particularly liberal reading of the Code suggests that all Canadians can get any device unlocked for free as long as they ask for the device to be unlocked.

Bell’s implementation of the Code, however, doesn’t provide this service to all Bell device owners, just those who are or once were customers. That means users who purchased a second-hand device locked to the network are finding themselves out of luck.

However, not all of Canada’s carriers are following in Bell’s footsteps.

In an email to MobileSyrup, Rogers confirmed that the carrier will unlock all devices locked to its network, for free, for any individual.

Rogers went on to clarify that this even applies to individuals who bought a second-hand device locked to the Rogers network, but who were never Rogers customers to begin with.

The industry blacklist on devices that were reported as lost or stolen still applies to Rogers.

It’s important to note that Telus’s unlocking page doesn’t make reference to current or former subscribers. Instead, the only two prerequisites enumerated by Telus are that a device is locked to the Telus network and that it isn’t flagged as lost or stolen.

In an email to MobileSyrup, a Telus spokesperson also confirmed that the carrier will unlock all devices locked to its network — including second-hand devices.

“I can confirm that Telus will now unlock all phones locked to our network, free of charge, for any individual or small business consumer (this would include someone who bought a second-hand Telus-locked phone but was never a Telus customer),” reads an excerpt from a Telus email to MobileSyrup.

Attempts to clarify the Code

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) is currently in the process of petitioning the CRTC to clarify the Wireless Code’s section on unlocking, in order to unambiguously state that carriers must unlock all devices, regardless of whether the current owner is or ever was a subscriber.

“Should the Commission deem it necessary or appropriate, this applications requests that the Commission order [wireless service providers] to unlock all devices locked to their network and to make a consequential amendment to the Wireless Code,” reads an excerpt from the PIAC’s December 6th, 2017 application document. “This application also requests that the Commission direct its staff, and request that the [CCTS] request its staff to formally document and notify the public, regulated parties and regular interveners before the CRTC when they provide interpretation or public advice regarding consumer protection under the Wireless Code.”

In an email to MobileSyrup, a CRTC spokesperson stated that, as a result of the PIAC’s application to the commission, the CRTC is “not in a position to comment at this time.”

The Wireless Code and consumer customers

Interestingly enough, there is a segment of Canadian wireless consumers who are almost entirely unaffected by the Wireless Code‘s unlocking fee ban: medium and large businesses.

“The Commission also reiterates that the Wireless Code does not apply to agreements between a [wireless service provider] and a medium or large business where the individual using the service is not responsible for any of the charges incurred,” reads a excerpt from the Wireless Code.

Rogers, Bell and Telus all confirmed that no free unlocking services would be provided to individuals part of medium or large businesses.

In a previous exchange, however, Telus did confirm that “all new devices sent to medium and large buisnesses will be unlocked.”

Update 18/12/2017: A Telus spokesperson responded to MobileSyrup‘s request for comment. Below is the full response:

“I can confirm that Telus will now unlock all phones locked to our network, free of charge, for any individual or small business consumer (this would include someone who bought a second-hand Telus-locked phone but was never a Telus customer).”

Comments

  • Marc Palumbo

    Bell is and will always be a k*nt

  • It’s Me

    As a non-bell customer I can still safely say f*ck you Bell.

    • Goldfinch

      As a previous Bell customer, for long long time, I can still second your say.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      I had bell home service for quite some time until videotron was allowed to enter in the market. The moment I was about to change they call me saying that they could charge me the same as videotron. Then I thought: “now that I’m leaving, you say to me that you can charge me half of what you been charging me for the past 15 years? For principle, I have never looked back.

    • It’s Me

      I ditched them for home services many years ago. Felt great.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      I ditched my last Bell service a year ago. A great day.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      As a former Bell customer I concur.

  • Dimitri

    I thought Rogers was bad but seems like Bell is here. Rogers atleast is going out of their way to unlock a device no matter where it was bought.

    Bell seems to want only to unlock devices bought by them from a current or former customer. Seems like Bell is so hurt over this that they rather lose customers then keep them or gain them.. Shame.

    • Zul Rizvi

      Bell is def the worst of big 3. Very bad exp with them. Horrible

    • Achim Ensslen

      Totally Agree

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Fully and totally agree. Worst of the big 3.

  • Troy Greer

    I know for Telus, they require you to phone in and ask for instructions to unlock it. We went in person to the Telus store to find this out, and they said to expect long waiting times on hold.

    • Desi Jatt

      Cell Phone stores are Retail Sales Store, I would never expect a Retail Sales Store to Provide unlocking service.

    • Troy Greer

      Where would you usually go for them to provide this service? I’ve only ever purchased unlocked phones in the past, so I’ve never gotten one unlocked. My brother bought his locked to Telus.

    • Desi Jatt

      You call the cell phone service providers customer service line. NOT a Retail Sales Cellphone Store. The Cell phone Retail Stores Job is to sell Not Provide Support.

    • Troy Greer

      So you have to call, then. Nowhere to go in person? Even before it was free?

    • Adderbox76

      Asking a retail store rep to spend half an hour during christmas selling season to unlock a phone for someone who, by definition, isn’t there to spend money, is stupid. That’s why the companies set up dedicated lines to call.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Get to work Ian Scott

  • Allen Sutedja

    I bought used phone locked to Rogers from my friend. Ww brought it to the store to get it unlocked. The rep told us that easy process and they will unlock it but they don’t do in store. So we have to call CS then we called them, got wait for quite long then they refuse to unlock it because my Friend was not rogers customer anymore.

    • Goldfinch

      Use chat service, it always work but you need a current or previous Rogers customers. Do not waste your time and call, every representative will tell you different story.

    • Allen Sutedja

      I was with my friend that the phone i bought from.he talk to rep and they to unlock it becase he is not t with Rogers anymore

    • MoYeung

      Send your experience to CBC?

    • John Lofwire

      I would recommend to do a complain at the CRTC immediately.

    • fruvous

      Don’t complain to CRTC. They won’t care.

    • John Lofwire

      Every time a complain is filed at the CRTC the company that its aim toward get a fee of 40 or 50$ right at the start.

      So if everyone complain its lots of money lost for the company that receive them.

      CRTC will open an investigation into any claim that a business who do not follow the code btw.

    • fruvous

      You’re talking about the CCTS. Once again, the CRTC doesn’t care.

    • John Lofwire

      As we say in Quebec you have a tete de cochon.

      CRTC will take the complain and redirect it to CCTS themselves.

      Stop trolling plz or like others troll i will have to act on it 😉

    • fruvous

      I’m not trolling. The CRTC will just say go away and leave us alone.

      It’s like complaining about something provincial to your MP. They’re going to tell you to go away. They’re not going to forward it to the right person. Both start with M and end in P but are completely different organizations. (I’m in Ontario so we have MPPs, not MLA or MNA)

    • John Lofwire

      It is CRTC informations to contact them that are written on every agreements you sign. Enuf is enuf another troll blocked.

    • It’s Me

      John, you block everyone that corrects your stupidly. Pretty soon you’ll block everyone. Why do you insist on saying the dumbest things?

      That’s the sort of weird behaviour that leads to being a 50 year old cashier in an electronics store.

    • fruvous

      I mean if you want to do it twice, more power to you. Write CRTC, wait a week or two for canned response, refile with CCTS and wait another week.

      On top of that, you obviously haven’t read the notices because it says CCTS and not CRTC.

    • Achim Ensslen

      Hahaha get serious CRTC is a joke a waste of taxpayers dollars just like the no call list!

    • John Lofwire

      So the troll got alternate account? Blocked.

    • Achim Ensslen

      Exactly!

    • John Lofwire

      That is not Rogers policy just an !diotic representative.

    • It’s Me

      Yeah, but aren’t you all john?

      Not like intelligence was a hiring requirement 😀

  • clee666

    Just need to find a friend who has a Bell account and unlock it online.

  • John Lofwire

    Telus unlock them all client or not client ( past or anything lol )

    As long as its not blacklisted.

  • Achim Ensslen

    Good old Bell crooked as ever all about money for them

  • Achim Ensslen

    CRTC WHAT A JOKE THEY ARE

    • Brian

      Care to expand on that? Do you think that the CRTC purposely used a term that is allowing Bell to circumvent the spirit of the unlocking requirement? Yes it’s unfortunate that they have to scrutinize every word they write to prevent the Bells of the country from being douches. Do you notice how Bell are the only carrier doing that? That’s because the spirit of the requirement is clear. Bell is just continuing to be a big baby about it all.

      Do you realize how much the CRTC has done for the consumer over the last 5 years under Blais? If you don’t, you really ought to familiarize yourself with a topic before you knee-jerk and shoot off about it.

      Skinny basic cable/pick and pay and mandated access to fibre are just two of the top of my head. Bell fought against both of those just like a big baby also and lost both times.

  • K_p0w3r

    As usual, Bell continues to act like a stubborn child when it comes to minuscule costs and the self-realization that no-one actually wants to be with bell.

  • caanda45

    DIRECT NUMBER TO CALL BELL/VIRGIN LOSS PREVENTION, that unlock the phones is 1-877-543-2064….also they are open 24 hours , 7 days a week. I unlocked a Bell phone at midnight…took just a few minutes. Yes I have a Virgin account for one of the kids…but the direct number works!!!!! AND BELL DOES SUCK!!!!

  • Dave Wickett

    I forgot what a b*^ch Bell can be. I just signed up for a new contract after having been gone for 20 years. Too bad I jumped the gun. Would never have signed with Bell if I knew their response would be so BELLian. Luckily for me, my phone was unlocked when I bought it. When my 2 years (less a day) are up, Bell won’t see me again for another 20 years.