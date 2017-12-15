Resources
Bell and Virgin match Rogers’ $60/10GB promo offer in Alberta and British

Dec 15, 2017

11:16 AM EST

4 comments

Bell logo on sign

A day after Rogers and its sub-brand Fido began offering a $60/10GB promo in Alberta and British Columbia, Bell — as well as sub-brand Virgin — has joined in with its own version of the deal.

Like Rogers’ deal, Bell’s is a no-term deal for new activations that features 10GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. Unlike Rogers, however, some Red Flag Deals users are reporting that the bonus data doesn’t have a set drop-off date.

Rogers’ deal offers 5GB of bonus data that expires and immediately drops off the customer’s account after 24 months.

It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but Best Buy Mobile’s advertising indicates both Rogers’ and Bell’s offers run until December 18th. There’s a good chance that could be extended, however.

Regularly, the price for a no-term 10GB Bell plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting is $125, while at Virgin, it’s $115.

Update 15/12/17: Koodo is also now offering a $60/10GB plan, and it’s offer is valid in Ontario, as well.

Source: Red Flag Deals

Comments

  • Cam McArthur

    Koodo has the offer in BC. AB and ON

    • Eluder

      Where are you seeing this offered in ON?

    • Cam McArthur

      koodos website, region ON

    • MrQ

      also koodo is 10gb forever, no bonus crap