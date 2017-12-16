Resources
Freedom Mobile hits back at Big Three promo plans with $50/10GB plan

Dec 16, 2017

8:23 AM EST

1 comments

Freedom

Freedom Mobile is taking on Rogers, Bell, Telus and their respective sub-brands with a new $50/10GB promotional deal.

This promo plan is available from December 16th to 19th and includes 10GB of full-speed data, unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and unlimited text for use on the ‘Home Network.’ On the company’s ‘Away Network’ within Canada, it features 500MB, 2400 minutes and unlimited text.

The deal comes after Rogers sparked a landslide of $60/10GB deals beginning in Alberta and British Columbia and eventually extending to Ontario.

Koodo, Fido and Virgin Mobile are offering $60/10GB plans with unlimited Canada-wide calling and text this weekend in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, while Rogers and Bell are offering the deal in Alberta and British Columbia only.

Source: Freedom Mobile

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Kind of looking forward to Freedom’s network upgrades to see what plans that bring by next Black Friday/Boxing Day season.

    Could go both ways though, either bring real competition as their network becomes solid along with decent plans, or they become Big 4 where all 4 are equally expensive when Freedom is done with the upgrades and not offer any promotions like this.