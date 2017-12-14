Deals
Rogers and Fido offer $60/10GB plan in Alberta and British Columbia [Update]

Dec 14, 2017

2:18 PM EST

14 comments

Rogers

Rogers is currently offering 10GB of data on no-term plans starting at $60 per month in Alberta and British Columbia.

The offer is valid from December 14th to 18th, both in stores and over the phone.

Through Rogers, the plan is available to customers activating a no-term $60 5GB non-share plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited messaging. An extra 5GB bonus is then added for 24 months, after which time it expires.

On a two-year Premium contract, the 10GB plan is $85, while on Premium Plus it is $110.

At Fido, the 10GB deal is available with new activations or phone upgrades on in-market 5GB Fido Pulse plans for 24 consecutive months. On a two-year Large plan, the 10GB plan is $85.

Best Buy’s flyer, where we first spotted the deal, is advertising the deal alongside the iPhone X 64GB for $0 down (with Best Buy’s $25-per-month financing option) or for $599.99 on select two-year plans with Rogers.

It’s also advertising the promotion with the 32GB iPhone 6s, which is $0 down on certain two-year Fido plans.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve snagged the deal.

Correction: This promotion is only available in Alberta and British Columbia. The post has been updated accordingly.

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Didn’t I hear best buy is putting all the X money on a credit card ?so you’re literally paying for 2 contracts ?

  • deltatux

    Is this offer available in Ontario? Doesn’t say which province this deal is available in…

    • Cam McArthur

      apparently only BC and Alberta. Ontario always gets nothing good for promos, besides the Public Mobile $40 for 4GB

    • Anaron

      Public Mobile currently offers 5GB LTE for $60 and 6GB 3G for $50. It’s not nearly as good as the offers in other provinces but it’s a lot better than what the other service providers offer.

    • Joseph

      Alberta doesn’t normally get lucky…..at least you guys have public mobile and videotron out east to offer good deals we have nothing.

    • Joseph

    • Ricky Bobby

      I went into Best Buy in Woodbridge. Didn’t see any signs about this promo and the rep didn’t have a clue about this either. Not even in their system – so yeah, this seems like AB/BC only.

    • Rose

      Alberta and BC — apologies, the flyer we were initially going off of didn’t specify province. Post is corrected!

    • LJ

      Sucks!! When will the Big3 stop pulling this AB or BC or MB only sh**? Enough already!!
      Just give us a promo that is good throughout Canada, shouldn’t be as hard as they make it.

    • Jesse

      It’s usually only SK/MB

  • Aceclutch

    So how much for a IPhone X plan. I don’t get it

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Ontario always gets screwed out of these offers.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

