Rogers and Fido offer $60/10GB plan in Alberta and British Columbia [Update]

Rogers is currently offering 10GB of data on no-term plans starting at $60 per month in Alberta and British Columbia.
The offer is valid from December 14th to 18th, both in stores and over the phone.
Through Rogers, the plan is available to customers activating a no-term $60 5GB non-share plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited messaging. An extra 5GB bonus is then added for 24 months, after which time it expires.
On a two-year Premium contract, the 10GB plan is $85, while on Premium Plus it is $110.
At Fido, the 10GB deal is available with new activations or phone upgrades on in-market 5GB Fido Pulse plans for 24 consecutive months. On a two-year Large plan, the 10GB plan is $85.
Best Buy’s flyer, where we first spotted the deal, is advertising the deal alongside the iPhone X 64GB for $0 down (with Best Buy’s $25-per-month financing option) or for $599.99 on select two-year plans with Rogers.
It’s also advertising the promotion with the 32GB iPhone 6s, which is $0 down on certain two-year Fido plans.
Let us know in the comments if you’ve snagged the deal.
Correction: This promotion is only available in Alberta and British Columbia. The post has been updated accordingly.
