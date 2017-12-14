News
Rogers is offering $40/4GB unlimited talk and text plan for prepaid migrations from its own brands

Dec 14, 2017

2:14 PM EST

4 comments

Rogers

Rogers is offering new postpaid promo plans for Chatr, Fido and Rogers prepaid customers, including a $40 offer with 4GB of data and unlimited talk and text.

According to an internal source, the plans are for customers bringing their own devices (BYOD) who have been active with their prepaid accounts for a minimum of 30 days.

The full list of promo plans are as follows:

  • $20 for unlimited Canada-wide talk and text
  • $40 for 4GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text
  • $50 for 6GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text

MobileSyrup‘s source says some eligible customers will begin receiving texts notifying them of the promotion.

Red Flag Deals members also noted the deals are not being offered to all eligible customers, and are not share plans.

Is the recent unlocking fee ban exerting influence on this new Rogers’ promo strategy, which brings prepaid month-to-month users closer into the fold? It’s unclear, but one thing is certain: compared to Rogers’ in-market plans, these are strong deals.

Source: RFD

Comments

  • Great deals — I’m looking at the BC 5-5GB $60 as a replacement to my $65 6GB Super Plan — I’ll lose 1 GB, my10, and my $10/GB overage fee. But with an additional 5 GB for two years, unlimited nationwide and the potential of extended coverage. I believe its reasonable.
    Best part, it doesn’t include the NHL gamecentre crap. Why pay for something I’ll never use?

    • Zee

      – and save $5 / month.

  • MrQ

    Perhaps feeling the pressure from Freedom mobile
    In Calgary I see lineups everyday at Freedom stores for the $50 10GB plan and $360 iphone 8

    That’s why we are seeing plans like these and the $60 10GB plan……….

  • Zee

    Rogers and Fido are also offering 10GB (5GB bonus for 24 months) for $60/month for new activations in BC and AB only.